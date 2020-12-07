Lewis Buchanan Parts Way with Forbidden as a Frame Sponsor for 2021

Dec 7, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Lewis Buchanan Forbidden bike

EWS racer Lewis Buchanan has announced that he won't be riding for Forbidden and will have a new sponsorship deal in 2021.

After quickly pulling together his own collection of sponsors for the 2020 season that included riding Forbidden frames and testing out their new prototype enduro bike at the EWS, Lewis Buchanan has revealed that he will have something more long term to ride in 2021 and beyond.

There is no word on where Lewis is off to next and whether he will be joining a factory team or continuing with his group of sponsors. While he doesn't mention what form his new deal will take he does say he should be able to share more in January.

Lewis Buchanan full send on stage two.

bigquotesIt’s been a fun time riding on Forbidden frames but I will not be riding them in 2021. I had a fun year of shredding and learning a lot from running my own deal that I was able to build on a lot. Proud to feel like I built the brands profile and awareness massively as well as my own. Stoked on what I was able to achieve and pretty excited on 2021. Can’t say anything on my deal for 2021 but I was after more of a long term thing and I’ll be stoked to share that news with you sometime in January! Thanks to all involved with me this year Lewis Buchanan - Instagram

We'll keep you updated with more news from Lewis as we get it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Forbidden Lewis Buchanan


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
85052 views
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
75272 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
67510 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
63901 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
62171 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
52159 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
51350 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
50353 views

33 Comments

  • 34 1
 He provided a lot of value for Forbidden. I hope he leveraged that to get a great deal for himself in the upcoming year(s).
  • 29 1
 Thanks for that! I appreciate it! Have a good day!
  • 16 1
 He sure was a big part of what convinced me to order a druid. After seeing what he was doing on that bike I realized that 150/130 would be more than enough for me. Looking forward to what is next for him!
  • 8 22
flag goflowz (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 thats just marketing, like every other previous model years are suddenly obsolete coz they came up with the latest and greatest. not just forbidden
  • 14 0
 @goflowz: Eh? How does that relate to a Druid being capable?
  • 6 0
 @goflowz: Does Forbidden even do model years?
  • 5 0
 "After seeing what he was doing on that bike I realized that 150/130 would be more than enough for me"

This^

Watching him chase Danny down fort william on a trailbike was insane. LB is a class dude and wish him well in 2021!
  • 2 0
 I have mixed feelings about this. Sure, you can do a lot on a shorter travel bike, especially if you're a good rider. I'm not. Go look at the new Stumpjumper launch video. Cody Kelley is hitting sketchy doubles in Park City on a 130mm flex pivot bike like they are nothing. I've hit those jumps. It took me multiple tries to work up the courage to hit them, and that was on a DH bike.
  • 13 0
 Alright alright i'll do it. Send me those frames, if you must Big Grin
  • 8 1
 Being a pro athlete is about so much more than just seeking sponsorship from the bike company you like the most. These guys are negotiating their livelihood. I put together some hypothetical situations below. I doubt these are even remotely accurate numbers, I'm not privvy to what a pro's contract looks like... but I thought it's an interesting discussion.


If you were to quit your job and all of your income to race EWS full-time, which of these hypothetical options would you chose?

Option1: You get to ride your #1 favorite frame, any brand. You get two free frames a year, and $20k to cover travel and race fees. You're on your own to secure drivetrain, suspension, protection, and apparel sponsors. $5k bonus if you podium.

Option 2: You get to ride a great bike, but not your all-time favorite bike. You get two complete bikes per year for free, plus $40k to cover travel and race fees. You have to have a weekly instagram post using provided hashtags promoting your sponsors, as well as targeted Instagram posts for product releases and news from your sponsor. You're on your own to secure drivetrain, suspension, protection, and apparel sponsors. $5k bonus if you podium.

Option 3: You have to ride a bike you're not in love with, but you get to be on a full team with full sponsorship for gear, protection, apparel, components, a mechanic is provided, etc. You are required to run the team gear. So if they're sponsored by 100%, but you're an Oakley guy, you're wearing 100%. You have to have a weekly instagram post using provided hashtags promoting your sponsors, as well as targeted Instagram posts for product releases and news from your sponsors on release date. You get $60k/year. $10k bonus if you podium.

Which would you choose?
  • 3 5
 I didn't read that far.....
  • 5 0
 @CantClimb: can’t read
  • 1 0
 RSD
  • 5 0
 Option 3, easily. The amount of time saved not figuring out travel, sponsors, etc. would be so beneficial for your career and personal life. Also more pay. I'm also not super particular about most parts so that makes it pretty easy for me to decide that. I am not huge on SRAM brakes and drivetrains but I wouldn't have an issue getting paid to ride those parts. I wouldn't have some moral dilemma promoting a brand that allows me to ride bikes as my career on a social media platform even if it wasn't my first choice if I was purchasing it myself.
  • 4 0
 Very well written. These guys are all so good that #3 becomes "ride a perfectly capable bike and have more financial security." How could you not choose #3? The only thing that would keep in in #2 or #1 are the people, but even then you eventually may not care if you're poor.
  • 1 0
 Double post...
  • 3 0
 Oh man, bummed and stoked at the same time! Lewis has been putting out amazing content and the Druid is definitely up there on the list for my next bike. Good luck to both him and Forbidden!
  • 1 0
 Nooo!... I am viewing all his posts and videos recently as I'm also considering Druid or maybe that new enduro prototype as I still have two kidneys.
So Lew, if you don't need it any more, maybe you consider a dream bike giveaway? ????
  • 1 0
 He really was the centre piece for forbidden last season. Especially throughout the UK and Europe, he showed how capable their bikes were for the Eastern world. Interesting to see them part ways with him so soon, definitely didn’t help with how this years gone and with him not having the best of seasons with some bad results. Next year will be sick and I can see him doing very well at the Tweed Valley EWS no matter what bike he’s on.

Good luck lad
  • 2 0
 I have so much respect for pro athletes. I'm stoked to hear Lewis got what appears to be a better option for him in 2021.
  • 1 0
 Not really a surprise, I cannot imagine Forbidden having deep pockets for factory riders seeing how small they are as a company.
  • 1 0
 he is evolving very fast and he is fast as hell Lewis keep it up Smile @lewbuchanan2011
  • 1 0
 Dream bikes for sell dudes !
  • 2 0
 Atherton endure team.
  • 1 0
 oh man where will I get my druid POVs now???
  • 2 0
 Bcpov Not quite the same. But literally Druid AND POV.
  • 1 0
 noice
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009229
Mobile Version of Website