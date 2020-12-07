Lewis Buchanan Parts Way with Forbidden as a Frame Sponsor for 2021

It’s been a fun time riding on Forbidden frames but I will not be riding them in 2021. I had a fun year of shredding and learning a lot from running my own deal that I was able to build on a lot. Proud to feel like I built the brands profile and awareness massively as well as my own. Stoked on what I was able to achieve and pretty excited on 2021. Can’t say anything on my deal for 2021 but I was after more of a long term thing and I’ll be stoked to share that news with you sometime in January! Thanks to all involved with me this year — Lewis Buchanan - Instagram