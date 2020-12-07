Lewis Buchanan Parts Way with Forbidden as a Frame Sponsor for 2021

EWS racer Lewis Buchanan has announced that he won't be riding for Forbidden and will have a new sponsorship deal in 2021.
After quickly pulling together his own collection of sponsors for the 2020 season that included riding Forbidden frames and testing out their new prototype enduro bike at the EWS, Lewis Buchanan has revealed that he will have something more long term to ride in 2021 and beyond.
There is no word on where Lewis is off to next and whether he will be joining a factory team or continuing with his group of sponsors. While he doesn't mention what form his new deal will take he does say he should be able to share more in January.
|It’s been a fun time riding on Forbidden frames but I will not be riding them in 2021. I had a fun year of shredding and learning a lot from running my own deal that I was able to build on a lot. Proud to feel like I built the brands profile and awareness massively as well as my own. Stoked on what I was able to achieve and pretty excited on 2021. Can’t say anything on my deal for 2021 but I was after more of a long term thing and I’ll be stoked to share that news with you sometime in January! Thanks to all involved with me this year— Lewis Buchanan - Instagram
We'll keep you updated with more news from Lewis as we get it.
This^
Watching him chase Danny down fort william on a trailbike was insane. LB is a class dude and wish him well in 2021!
So Lew, if you don't need it any more, maybe you consider a dream bike giveaway? ????
Good luck lad
