Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco

Jan 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: Norco

Norco Bikes is excited to announce our partnership with Scottish rider Lewis Buchanan.

With over 10 years of DH and Enduro racing already under his belt, Buchanan will be making a leap for 2021 by continuing to develop as an Athlete, Human and a Content Warrior aboard Norco bikes.

Hailing from Innerleithen, Scotland, he’s already started putting miles on his local trails aboard his custom-built Optic, one of many Norco platforms he will ride in 2021.

“Joining Norco is something that really is a dream come true for me. I am motivated to develop a relationship that will continue on for the future. Of course, the lineup of bikes is epic, and I am just excited to be a part of the process and the future which is looking awesome,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Scot already has big plans for the upcoming year.

“My goals for 2021 are, honestly, to continue pressing on with my YouTube channel and producing interesting content which will help grow that,” he said.

“I have a trip to BC planned where I will visit different bike parks, meet up with other riders and just create some really rad videos from that trip. I am very motivated to work close on a project with Norco that will turn out epic so stay tuned!”

He’s also got his eye on some competition this year.

“Racing-wise, I just want to put my best foot forward and do the best I can. I am training hard and have a good balance in my life right now. I fully have my eyes really set on winning the final EWS round in my hometown and finish the year on a bang.”

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Lewis Buchanan


17 Comments

  • 29 0
 Dude spent the past year testing long travel high pivot carbon enduro bikes for Forbidden, switches to Norco just in time for them to release their long travel high pivot carbon Range lol
  • 4 0
 Once you experience the high pivot witchcraft, you can't just walk away from it.
  • 12 0
 His Youtube Content was really good in the spring with all the training insight, more of that and less clickbait please Lewis
  • 6 1
 Yeah, cool tube stuff. That clickbait stuff was getting pretty ridiculous.
  • 1 0
 @downcountry: lack of clickbait is why I watch racers and not YouTubers. Norco did say "Content Warrior" though...
  • 11 0
 Congrats, Lewis! Well-deserved after all the hard work of putting together your own program last year. Hope this year goes well for you!
  • 2 0
 Well deserved on both ends, Norco (and looks like DVO) add another great rider/ambassador and Lewis lands a solid sponsor. Looking forward to more of his YouTube content.

...and not to hijack the post, but seeing the DVO suspension, I'm really curious about where Remy is gonna land. I saw he was doing an AMA on youtube the other evening
  • 4 0
 That is such a lovely looking bike!
  • 1 0
 Should also say congrats, have been following his vlogs, great content!
  • 4 0
 Congrats Lewis you deserve it!
  • 5 4
 I’ll be honest, I’m more excited about the DVO suspension than the Norco Frame
  • 2 2
 Congrats man. Just don't turn into a YouTube clown like Harry Main and Matt Jones.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



