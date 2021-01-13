Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco

Press Release: Norco

Norco Bikes is excited to announce our partnership with Scottish rider Lewis Buchanan.With over 10 years of DH and Enduro racing already under his belt, Buchanan will be making a leap for 2021 by continuing to develop as an Athlete, Human and a Content Warrior aboard Norco bikes.Hailing from Innerleithen, Scotland, he’s already started putting miles on his local trails aboard his custom-built Optic, one of many Norco platforms he will ride in 2021.“Joining Norco is something that really is a dream come true for me. I am motivated to develop a relationship that will continue on for the future. Of course, the lineup of bikes is epic, and I am just excited to be a part of the process and the future which is looking awesome,” he said.Looking ahead, the Scot already has big plans for the upcoming year.“My goals for 2021 are, honestly, to continue pressing on with my YouTube channel and producing interesting content which will help grow that,” he said.“I have a trip to BC planned where I will visit different bike parks, meet up with other riders and just create some really rad videos from that trip. I am very motivated to work close on a project with Norco that will turn out epic so stay tuned!”He’s also got his eye on some competition this year.“Racing-wise, I just want to put my best foot forward and do the best I can. I am training hard and have a good balance in my life right now. I fully have my eyes really set on winning the final EWS round in my hometown and finish the year on a bang.”