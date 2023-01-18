Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?

I am proud and very stoked to announce my signing with OnlyFans for 2023 as title sponsor. I have always wanted to partner with a company outside the MTB industry but who are keen to get stuck into something new. OnlyFans is a social media platform where anyone can be creative and showcase their talents. Sharing exclusive content or whatever you are passionate about and connecting with your fans.



I will use my account to share my tips and tricks on bike setup, on track tips and behind the scenes footage at events across the world. It is cool to bring a brand this large into the MTB world and I’m excited on what this will do for me and everyone involved. I look forward to working alongside the people behind the company and having their support and backing to create the coolest MTB content and visit the most insane locations around the world on two wheels. This job I do is a business more than it ever used to be and I am proud of myself for making moves outside of the industry, stepping into something that’s never been done before in MTB and to see this come together after months of piecing it together. Let’s have a good one! — via Instagram Lewis Buchanan via Instagram