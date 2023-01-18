Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?

Jan 18, 2023
by Brian Park  

Today in news we aren't quite sure is real, Lewis Buchanan has signed with OnlyFans. For those pretending to be unfamiliar, OnlyFans is a content subscription service used largely for "direct to consumer" adult content, but it also features other kinds of content creators. Creators earn money from fans who subscribe to their content. The site has over 2 million creators and over 130 million users.

bigquotesI am proud and very stoked to announce my signing with OnlyFans for 2023 as title sponsor. I have always wanted to partner with a company outside the MTB industry but who are keen to get stuck into something new. OnlyFans is a social media platform where anyone can be creative and showcase their talents. Sharing exclusive content or whatever you are passionate about and connecting with your fans.

I will use my account to share my tips and tricks on bike setup, on track tips and behind the scenes footage at events across the world. It is cool to bring a brand this large into the MTB world and I’m excited on what this will do for me and everyone involved. I look forward to working alongside the people behind the company and having their support and backing to create the coolest MTB content and visit the most insane locations around the world on two wheels. This job I do is a business more than it ever used to be and I am proud of myself for making moves outside of the industry, stepping into something that’s never been done before in MTB and to see this come together after months of piecing it together. Let’s have a good one!Lewis Buchanan via Instagram

Lewis Buchanan's OnlyFans can be found here. Be aware that the platform hosts lots of adult content, but so far Lewis's OF appears entirely safe-for-work. This is a disclaimer I never thought I'd be typing.

All joking aside, OnlyFans has ramped up its marketing outside of the adult industry recently, sponsoring several moto riders and having an increased presence at Dakar this year. Congratulations to Lewis, and always excited to see big non-endemic players support the bike industry. 2023 is off to an interesting start!

