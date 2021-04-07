Leyzne's New Chain Checker, Mini Pump, & Hidden Tools - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 7, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  



Pocket Drive HV Pump

The Pocket Drive HV pump ($29.99 USD) measures only 145mm long when compressed, which makes it easy to stash in a hip pack, a jersey pocket, or position next to a water bottle cage without it taking up too much room.

The body of the pump is CNC machined from aluminum, with a flexible hose that's stashed inside when it's not in use. Once it's time to fix a flat, simply unthread the hose to remove it, thread it into the other side of the pump, and you're ready for re-inflation. The end of the hose threads on to either a Shrader or presta valve depending on the orientation, and there's even a little bleed button that's used to release some hose pressure before removing it and going on your way.



Chain Gauge

With a price of only $10, there's really no reason not to have a chain checker in your tool box somewhere, since replacing a chain every so often can help prolong the life of an expensive cassette. Lezyne's offering is a go / no-go style of gauge, with 50% and 75% marking that show how much wear has occurred. The stainless tool also has a valve core tool, a chain hook, and of course, a bottle opener, since chain checking is thirsty work.



Dual Insert Kit

The Dual Insert kit hides a multi-tool in once side of a handlebar, and a tire plug kit in the other (it's also possible to purchase either tool separately). Different o-rings are included to ensure a the correct fit for different inner handlebar diameters, and there are three different tool size options to choose from.

The large size shown here has 2,3,4,5,6,8, and 10mm hex bits, along with T10, T25, and T30 torx bits, and a Phillips head screwdriver. The bits are held with magnets to the the body of the tool, and there's another magnet in the 3-position head. I've found that the bits are a little hard to remove due to the strength of the magnets, and they're also easier to drop in the dirt compared to a regular multi-tool. The flip side is that the size of the tool does allow more leverage than you'd be able to achieve with a typical multi-tool, and there is a very sturdy, positive feel to it in use.

While the hidden multitool isn't exactly my cup of tea, I do like the tire plug kit. Like the multi-tool, it's held inside a handlebar with o-rings, and it has an insertion tool with five plugs that are stored inside the aluminum canister.

MSRP: $69.99 USD. Weight: Tubeless insert kit: 35 grams, Large tool insert: 90 grams.


ride.lezyne.com





36 Comments

  • 23 1
 Who here has had on of those tubes pull out a valve core on the trail, even when you use the little depressurizer button? It's enough to swear you off those pumps for life. Which is too bad because they're otherwise really good.
  • 9 1
 Lezyne recommends a drop of Loctite on the valve core threads to prevent that, but I'm sure most people miss that step. Maybe they need to integrate a valve core tightening tool into the pump somewhere.
  • 7 2
 ok that only happens if you twist it on past 2 turns which is all that it needs. de-cored once shame on leyzne, de-cored twice shame on you.
  • 2 0
 Blackburn pumps gone with a core tool in them.
  • 1 0
 Come with...
  • 3 0
 @mariomtblt: I know the lezyne guys and like them alot but this is a design flaw. they would sell more pumps if they fix the issue.
  • 3 0
 Yup. Won’t use one of their pumps as spent too many times pumping a road tire up only to have this happen and then having to start all over again.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: been there, Now I carry one just in case
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy: so do a lot of the Leyzne models (alloy drive for example), odd that they’ve passed up here
  • 1 0
 @alexsin That was my first foray into tubeless. I burped a tire and went to pump it up and the valve core came with it. I do keep a valve core tool with me now but honestly I haven't had it happen since.
  • 2 0
 It’s called getting “Lezyned”.
  • 2 0
 Some of their pumps now come with a valve core tool integrated into the hose. You can also buy it separately.

ride.lezyne.com/products/1-mp-prsdr-v2m04
  • 1 0
 I'll take it over working the whole valve stem loose.
  • 1 0
 Happened to me a few times but then I taped old Mavic valve tool to my lezyne pump. It's never been a big issue with MTB tires as they loose pressure slowly, but Christ almighty I have been swearing when this happened on 32C road tire which drops pressure very fast after the valve gets undone and it takes forever to inflate it with Lezyne HP pump. I am now using One Up for MTB. Lezyne just for gravel.
  • 2 0
 Clearly we need a new valve standard:
Make it slightly beefier, 8mm diameter would be perfect.
Also, its $1 aftermarket metal valve cap could be used as a core removal tool if ever needed.
Maybe give it some slightly German name and done. No more annoying valve cores and bent presta goddamn piece of sh%!"%it.
Seriously it's 2021 and even 35mm id rims come presta only.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Red 271 for valve cores, got it.
  • 1 0
 @ben314: we call it Gruber... and what do you do with it if it doesn't work? "Hit it again!"
  • 13 2
 Just what I need for my extra low weight Next SL carbon bars!
  • 6 0
 The handlebar insert tools are a really clever solution, and I really want to like them.

But all of my recent grips have been single clamp lock on grips that don't use bar plugs (ie, they are integrated into the grip, like the DMR Deathgrip, Diety Knuckleduster, SDG Thrice, etc). And I'd assume that style of grip is pretty common these days. Which means I'm a bit curious who is buying these, and how they are using them.

Are people only running these tools on dual clamp grips? Or are single clamp grip people cutting the ends off of their grips to use the tools?

Thoughts?
  • 1 0
 My mate is using the Samurai Sword tubeless tyre plugs in his Deathgrips. No issues.
  • 3 0
 Think you answered your own question.

I run a Granite handlebar tool with Renthal grips cut - its fine.

Also , I use the space in the other side of bar for a zip-loc bag rolled up that has spare chain links, a few spare tyre plugs, steri-strips and a valve core tool!

The closed-end of Renthal/Deathgrip style (not cut) ones keeps it all in there without a plug to eat up space. You just need an Allen key handy to slide grip off to get it.
  • 2 0
 I'm using the granite design tire plug and chain tool in mine with single clamp chromag grips. Works great because granite design tools actually include handlebar diameter end caps to fit inside grips or as the end cap of a dual clamp grip.
  • 1 0
 I have this tool and just cut the end off my grip. Works good but doesn't fit all my bars.
  • 7 1
 I bet that pump takes like 2 hours to inflate a tire lol. But I guess it's still better than walking out if you get a flat.
  • 4 0
 All Lezyne pumps ship with a free valve remover. Whether you want it or not.
  • 1 0
 I stopped using my Lezyne pump due to the screw on valve system. I run tubless and love refilling my tires via valve stem. So using loctight on the valve core is pointless and just an added step. But out of the trails I don't like losing air because the pump chuck is also unscrewing the core.
  • 2 3
 "With a price of only $10, there's really no reason not to have a chain checker in your tool box somewhere,"

With a price of only $16-$25, there is no reason no to have a legit chain checker that checks actual pin to pin length by measuring from the same side of two different rollers, not inside roller to inside roller. Tools like this one will very often read short (ie: chain is good for longer than is really is) unless the chain is spotless internally. Especially since some SRAM Eagle chains have oversized rollers.

SHIMANO TL-CN42 or Park Tool CC-4 or similar should be the only option. Get rid of the other inaccurate types.
  • 1 0
 Or you can use the measuring tape or ruler you already have in your house. A new chain measures exactly 12” from center to center of pins. Very easy to check wear.
  • 3 0
 Wolf tooth wants their design back..
  • 1 0
 *sees something cool*
*checks price*
*sighs*

Jokes aside, the pump is sick for that price!
  • 2 1
 Thread on pumps. When will companies learn?
  • 5 1
 Every time a thread-on has unthreaded a one of my valve cores, it was because the valve core started out too loose. Take 5 minute and snug all of your valve cores down now and you're all set.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: lol thanks for the tip!
  • 1 2
 These looks like some high quality pumps for a spicy price as well!
  • 4 0
 $30 is Spicy? Does that mean cheap, or expensive?
  • 3 0
 @z-man: It means you have to drink milk after you use it...

Post a Comment



