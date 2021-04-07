Leyzne's New Chain Checker, Mini Pump, & Hidden Tools - Pond Beaver 2021

Pocket Drive HV Pump

Chain Gauge

Dual Insert Kit

The Pocket Drive HV pump ($29.99 USD) measures only 145mm long when compressed, which makes it easy to stash in a hip pack, a jersey pocket, or position next to a water bottle cage without it taking up too much room.The body of the pump is CNC machined from aluminum, with a flexible hose that's stashed inside when it's not in use. Once it's time to fix a flat, simply unthread the hose to remove it, thread it into the other side of the pump, and you're ready for re-inflation. The end of the hose threads on to either a Shrader or presta valve depending on the orientation, and there's even a little bleed button that's used to release some hose pressure before removing it and going on your way.With a price of only $10, there's really no reason not to have a chain checker in your tool box somewhere, since replacing a chain every so often can help prolong the life of an expensive cassette. Lezyne's offering is a go / no-go style of gauge, with 50% and 75% marking that show how much wear has occurred. The stainless tool also has a valve core tool, a chain hook, and of course, a bottle opener, since chain checking is thirsty work.The Dual Insert kit hides a multi-tool in once side of a handlebar, and a tire plug kit in the other (it's also possible to purchase either tool separately). Different o-rings are included to ensure a the correct fit for different inner handlebar diameters, and there are three different tool size options to choose from.The large size shown here has 2,3,4,5,6,8, and 10mm hex bits, along with T10, T25, and T30 torx bits, and a Phillips head screwdriver. The bits are held with magnets to the the body of the tool, and there's another magnet in the 3-position head. I've found that the bits are a little hard to remove due to the strength of the magnets, and they're also easier to drop in the dirt compared to a regular multi-tool. The flip side is that the size of the tool does allow more leverage than you'd be able to achieve with a typical multi-tool, and there is a very sturdy, positive feel to it in use.While the hidden multitool isn't exactly my cup of tea, I do like the tire plug kit. Like the multi-tool, it's held inside a handlebar with o-rings, and it has an insertion tool with five plugs that are stored inside the aluminum canister.MSRP: $69.99 USD. Weight: Tubeless insert kit: 35 grams, Large tool insert: 90 grams.