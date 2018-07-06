Lezyne Introduces New Mega GPS Cycling Computers

PRESS RELEASE: Lezyne

Rider: Danny MacAskill; Photo: Tomás Montes/Arrière du Peloton

Rider: Cédric Gracia; Photo: Tomás Montes/Arrière du Peloton



MEGA C:



Battery Runtime: 32 Hours

Memory: 800 Hours

Connectivity: BLTE and ANT+

Dimensions: 50.5mm x 77.2mm x 26.9mm / 2” x 3” x 1”

Screen: 55.9mm / 2.2”

MSRP: $199.99 USD



MEGA XL:



Battery Runtime: 48 Hours

Memory: 800 Hours

Connectivity: BLTE and ANT+

Dimensions: 57.5mm x 78.3mm x 26.6mm / 2.3” x 3.1” x 1”

Screen: 68.6mm / 2.7”

MSRP: $199.99 USD



We are proud to introduce our new Mega series of GPS cycling computers. In addition to full mapping capabilities, both devices increase in style, size, and battery runtime (). The Mega C features a vibrant 240 x 320 pixel color screen and the Mega XL has a large 240 x 400 pixel high-resolution screen (see device dimensions below). Additionally, the Mega XL can be oriented verticallyhorizontally. The larger screens display up to 10 data fields across five pages on the Mega XL and up to eight data fields and five pages on the Mega C device.improve on the previous navigation platform. Maps from anywhere in the world can be downloaded for free and transferred to the Mega GPS devices using our GPS Root website or GPS Ally phone app. Once users save and load an area, they can create routes, search for destinations, or find their way home without a live data connection.We designed, developed, and produced the Mega GPS in house, and the units feature everything a rider needs for an enhanced experience. The Ally phone app makes setup quick and simple, while also allowing riders to receive incoming phone calls, text messages, and notifications from popular social medial platforms.In addition to alerts, our GPS platforms sync with Strava, TrainingPeaks, or Today’s Plan to follow Strava Live Segments and custom, structured workouts.Furthermore, as an engineering first brand, we constructed the Mega GPS computers to withstand the roughest riding situations. We believe these devices are in a class of their own when it comes to durability and reliability.Both devices offer exceptional value and retail for $199.99 USD. The GPS Root website and GPS Ally app remain free. Adventure riders will appreciate the battery runtime and mapping capabilities, elite athletes can follow detailed training screens, Strava-thletes will love the live-segment integration, and weekend warriors will enjoy the device’s ease of use.Welcome to the Mega GPS.@lezyne