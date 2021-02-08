Lezyne Launches a New Range of Multi-tools

Feb 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Lezyne has launched a completely redesigned range of multi-tools with a focus on improved ergonomics and functionality.

The new range of tools features 23 different models broken down into the Rap II, V Pro, SV Pro, Super V and Super SV collections. Each multi-tool comes with Lezyne's new smooth-radius aluminum side panels for lower weight and better feel. In the V Pro, SV Pro, Super V and Super SV collections there is a dedicated thumb hold to make it more comfortable when you want to apply more torque.

bigquotesSo many multi-tools these days are designed almost as if disposability were a feature.

By pairing forward-thinking design, modern tool combinations and shop-quality tool bits with class-leading durability, we’ve been able to create a lineup of tools where each truly earns its place in a rider’s kit. Micki Kozuschek, founder and CEO of Lezyne

Rap II


The Rap II multi-tools starts at $12.99 and can cost up to $34.99 for the 25 tool CO2 version. The Rap II collection of tools uses Lezyne's new 'Black Anti-Corrosive Technology' and a claimed weight of 82g to 187g.



V Pro


The V Pro also uses the new anti-corrosion coating but, this time there is just a choice of between 5 and 17 tools with prices starting at $17.99. The claimed weights for the V Pro are between 53g to 122g



SV Pro


The SV Pro offers the same range of tools and weights as the V Pro but, for this range of multi-tools, it switches the black anti-corrosion coating for stainless steel. Pricing for the SV Pro range starts at $19.99.



Super V


Super V multi-tools once again feature the new black anti-corrosion technology but, this collection features just two options offering either 22 or 23 tools. Prices for the Super V range are $39.99 for the 22 tool option and $49.99 for the slightly larger 23 tool option.



Super SV


At the top of the new range is the Super SV, this is almost identical to the Super V, but it swaps the black coating for stainless steel. This collection sees the prices raise to $49.99 for the Super SV 22 tool and $59.99 for the 23 tool version.



You can find out more here.

