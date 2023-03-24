Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Mar 24, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

We've all been there - slicing a tubeless tyre that has barely touched dirt. In recent years, tyre plugs have become a lot more common, but the bacon-rasher system doesn't always feel that refined. Not only that but in my experience at least they tend to not do so well on narrower road-style tyres.

That's not to say that they don't work but in the past whilst riding on repaired tyres, I have found the plugs run the risk of being agitated and breaking the air seal. Personally, I normally consider them more of a mid-ride rescue than a long-term fix and I am not above using a standard puncture repair kit, some resin and some gorilla tape to make an airtight patch when I get home for a longer-term solution.

The new plug system for Lezyne though helps to provide a remedy. You feed the plug into the whole from the inside of the tyre. You can then use grips to seize the metal part of the insert, which is coarse to the touch to help stop pliers from slipping. Once pulled through, you remove the cover of the circular part of the plug, add some glue and pull it through entirely. You then trim off the excess from the outside.

A kit of six plugs will include three different sizes and will sell for around $16 USD. After showing these off at Eurobike last year, Lezyne has finally got them ready for market and you should see them on shelves shortly.


The Airtag tracking device is something that bicycle accessory manufacturers have picked up and run with. The art is in making it somewhere that is discreet and won't be just ripped off should the bike be stolen. We've seen various options, even including sitting inside the tyre itself, but this is Lezyne's.

They incorporate it into the bottle cage and even include an off-size key and bolts to make sure that the thief will not be able to easily remove the cage should they be wise to the tag. Although not a prevention tool, for some people devices like this may well give some peace of mind, especially if they happen to store their bike in a distant garage or communal storage. The air-tag compartment is waterproof. They also have another Airtag holder that attaches to the rails of the saddle but is slightly less discreet in my mind. It will have a retail price of $30 USD.


This pressure gauge is nothing massively new, but it now includes a 90-degree head to make it easier to use on tyres. The gauge will read up to 400PSI.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
215536 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
106229 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
92780 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
91705 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
88611 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
71098 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
69423 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
68435 views

8 Comments

  • 4 1
 New plug system?? Rebranded motorbike tyre plugs that have been around for decades you mean.

Bacon strips have always been a temporary trailside fix that you remove and put a proper tyre plug/patch on later.
  • 3 0
 Have never done that and had lots of customers run multi bacon strips in various holes in a tire for the life of the tire. Pretty resilient.
  • 4 0
 Thats true, it took months of development ahem seconds of searching:

www.amazon.de/Pilzf%C3%B6rmige-Nadelstecker-Reparatur-Motorrad-Fahrrad/dp/B01N23JCE7
  • 1 1
 @bonfire: Case study of 'loads' proves it
  • 1 0
 @JohSch: danke schön.

This one is for the UK customers.

Bouchetrou 24pcs Universal Rubber Car Tyre Repair Patch, 6 mm Wired Mushroom Stud for Cars and Motorbikes Suitable for Repairing Holes from 4 to 6 mm amzn.eu/d/e25KPFQ
  • 2 0
 I get tractor tyre patches from the local agricultural depot.... or I should say I once got them 10 years ago coz I got 100 for £10 , I've got about 90 left. Might sell em at half the price of these "new" system ones and still maje a huge profit
  • 2 1
 Hah I have both the tire gauge and the air cage. Both work great and are well-designed. The tire gauge is nice cause the entire body rotates so you can see it regardless of where your valve is at time of measure. The air cage is so discreet that you'd never know there's a tag in there - I exhaustively searched all the various airtag mounting options and settled on this one as the least invasive / most discreet / lower likelihood to be plucked off quickly/easily in the event of theft. I also read that some of the "deeper" options (steer tube from bottom or top cap, bell, in the frame) decrease the signal strength greatly.
  • 3 0
 Seems crude, but once that bacon goes into in and gets gunked up with sealant, I’m riding that tire till it’s dead





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044386
Mobile Version of Website