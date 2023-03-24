Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

We've all been there - slicing a tubeless tyre that has barely touched dirt. In recent years, tyre plugs have become a lot more common, but the bacon-rasher system doesn't always feel that refined. Not only that but in my experience at least they tend to not do so well on narrower road-style tyres.That's not to say that they don't work but in the past whilst riding on repaired tyres, I have found the plugs run the risk of being agitated and breaking the air seal. Personally, I normally consider them more of a mid-ride rescue than a long-term fix and I am not above using a standard puncture repair kit, some resin and some gorilla tape to make an airtight patch when I get home for a longer-term solution.The new plug system for Lezyne though helps to provide a remedy. You feed the plug into the whole from the inside of the tyre. You can then use grips to seize the metal part of the insert, which is coarse to the touch to help stop pliers from slipping. Once pulled through, you remove the cover of the circular part of the plug, add some glue and pull it through entirely. You then trim off the excess from the outside.A kit of six plugs will include three different sizes and will sell for around $16 USD. After showing these off at Eurobike last year, Lezyne has finally got them ready for market and you should see them on shelves shortly.The Airtag tracking device is something that bicycle accessory manufacturers have picked up and run with. The art is in making it somewhere that is discreet and won't be just ripped off should the bike be stolen. We've seen various options, even including sitting inside the tyre itself, but this is Lezyne's.They incorporate it into the bottle cage and even include an off-size key and bolts to make sure that the thief will not be able to easily remove the cage should they be wise to the tag. Although not a prevention tool, for some people devices like this may well give some peace of mind, especially if they happen to store their bike in a distant garage or communal storage. The air-tag compartment is waterproof. They also have another Airtag holder that attaches to the rails of the saddle but is slightly less discreet in my mind. It will have a retail price of $30 USD.This pressure gauge is nothing massively new, but it now includes a 90-degree head to make it easier to use on tyres. The gauge will read up to 400PSI.