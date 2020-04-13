Lezyne's CNC Tubeless Drive Pump has a Secret - Pond Beaver

Apr 13, 2020
by Mike Levy  


Are you the kind of rider who heads off into the bush with nothing but blissful ignorance in your pockets? Or do you carry every tool you'd ever need on-trail and a bunch you don't? I mean, you can probably leave those cone wrenches and mini-espresso machine at home... Somewhere in the middle of parasite and doomsday prepper is the responsible rider with a pump strapped to their bike 24/7. Just in case. Lezyne's new CNC Tubeless Drive mini-pump has all the bits you'll need in those just-in-case moments, as well a bunch of features to make the job easier.

The aluminum mini-pump uses a hose, which lessens the chance of you damaging a valve stem while rushing to pump your tire in front of impatient friends, and an air bleeder button lets you lower the pressure if you get carried away. It's also a mountain bike-specific, high-volume pump that moves a lot of air quickly until you reach 30 psi, which is more than enough for most of us.

If you'd rather skip the pumping and get back to the riding sooner, there's a 20-gram C02 cartridge hidden in the handle, along with the inflator, to speed things up. Lezyne has also found room for a bunch of tire plugs and the stabber thingy to install them. The CNC Tubeless Drive mini-pump is 170mm / 6.69” long, is fully rebuildable, and costs $79 USD.

13 Comments

  • 9 2
 Lezyne's threaded valve chuck is hyped on COVID19, knocking it out of the respiratory plague top spot. No amount of clever CNC'd aluminum modular hidey-holing can erase the frustration of that persistent pestilence. Can't stand it. Hate that I have three of them!
  • 4 2
 JFC the amount of valve cores I've had come out using these Lezyne pumps...you spend 10 minutes jerking it on the side of the trail...get it to a place where it might be okay to nurse down...unscrew and your valve core comes out...I guess it made all the jerking it worth it as you're back to square one..a flaccid tire.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: don't stop...
  • 4 1
 We're not happy until you're not happy - It's what we live for! /s

In all seriousness, a thread-on connection provides a much more secure and long lasting connection than a press fit or clamp connection. As long as your valve cores are properly tightened and the pump isn’t white-knuckled on to the valve you shouldn’t have any problem. When you’re finished pumping, our patented ABS button will release the backpressure within the pump system to relieve the pressure from the valve.
  • 1 0
 @Lezyne: Sorry guys, gotta disagree with you on this one. I'm pretty meticulous about my setup, and your pumps still have a nasty habit of pulling my valve cores. A latching end like on my Silca Tattico pump works much better, is faster (like 10x), and has never removed my cores. I'd love to give this new pump of yours a chance, but there is a 0% chance I will while it still has your thread on end.
  • 6 0
 How does the head attach to the valve? If it's a screw-on-head, then I hope it comes with a built-in valve core wrench for when you inevitably screw out the valve.
  • 2 0
 It's 2020 and people still can't keep their valve cores tight...
  • 4 0
 Love hate.
Great reliable small easy ergonomic use floor /foot drive that moves plenty of air.
Pos that unscrews removable valve cores unless there tight to the point of striping threads and you only tighten it to the absolute minimum on the stem.
Locktite your valve cores!
  • 3 0
 Wait, does everything fit inside?
  • 2 0
 That's the secret!
  • 1 0
 need a video or more pictures to see where and how this all fits and works together
  • 2 0
 Rich Kilo
  • 2 0
 Rich .45Kilo

Post a Comment



