Lezyne's CNC Tubeless Drive Pump has a Secret - Pond Beaver

Are you the kind of rider who heads off into the bush with nothing but blissful ignorance in your pockets? Or do you carry every tool you'd ever need on-trail and a bunch you don't? I mean, you can probably leave those cone wrenches and mini-espresso machine at home... Somewhere in the middle of parasite and doomsday prepper is the responsible rider with a pump strapped to their bike 24/7. Just in case. Lezyne's new CNC Tubeless Drive mini-pump has all the bits you'll need in those just-in-case moments, as well a bunch of features to make the job easier.The aluminum mini-pump uses a hose, which lessens the chance of you damaging a valve stem while rushing to pump your tire in front of impatient friends, and an air bleeder button lets you lower the pressure if you get carried away. It's also a mountain bike-specific, high-volume pump that moves a lot of air quickly until you reach 30 psi, which is more than enough for most of us.If you'd rather skip the pumping and get back to the riding sooner, there's a 20-gram C02 cartridge hidden in the handle, along with the inflator, to speed things up. Lezyne has also found room for a bunch of tire plugs and the stabber thingy to install them. The CNC Tubeless Drive mini-pump is 170mm / 6.69” long, is fully rebuildable, and costs $79 USD.