Lōgōs Components Releases New XC, AM|EN Carbon Wheels

Jul 26, 2023
by Logos Components  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Logos Components



Lōgōs Components is expanding its award-winning Omnium Collection of performance wheels to include XC and All-Mountain | Enduro models. Using the same open standard design philosophy and non-proprietary dual-spring star ratchet architecture as their Aéras aero road, Epoché Road | CX | Gravel, Atara Gravel | Adventure, and Eudae Trail offerings, each is engineered to deliver the transformative responsiveness of a boutique race-day wheel, but in an affordable package that prioritizes lifetime reliability and serviceability.

Backed by Lōgōs’ lifetime warranty, lifetime incident protection, and US-based support team and warehouse for same/next-day shipment of service parts, they are available for $1299 via www.logoscomponents.com or your favorite local shop (more on this below).


Logos Components g da carbon wheelset

Gída (Greek for goat, as in “climbs like a”, and the “Greatest of All Time”) is a podium-ready XC wheel that’s tough enough to train on.


Key benefits include:
• Asymmetric 33W|28IW|24.5D profile
• 1395g with 130kg max system weight
• Non-proprietary arché OS dual-spring star ratchet hub architecture
• Precision-built with a Pillar Wing 20 spokes (universal spare included) and brass nipples for long term durability and serviceability
• Lifetime Warranty & Incident Protection Program


Logos Components eudae HD carbon wheelset

Eudae HD is an All-Mountain | Enduro version of the award-winning Eudae (short for eudaemonia, or “human flourishing”) trail wheel, built using a beefier version of the rim and heavier-gauge spokes.

Key benefits include:
• Asymmetric 37W|31IW|24.5D profile
• 1765g with 130kg max system weight
• Non-proprietary arché OS dual-spring star ratchet hub architecture
• Precision-built with heavier-gauge Pillar Wing 23 spokes (universal spare included) and brass nipples for long term durability and serviceability
• Lifetime Warranty & Incident Protection Program


Design Philosophy

Lōgōs utilizes proven open standards, non-proprietary parts, and precision manufacturing to deliver the transformative responsiveness of a boutique race-day wheel, but in an affordable package that prioritizes lifetime reliability and serviceability.

Arche OS hub boost Logos Components


At the heart of every Lōgōs wheel is the arché OS hubset. Based on the original star ratchet architecture patented by Hügi in the 90s and later popularized by DT Swiss, the dual-spring design offers legendary reliability along with tool-free serviceability and adaptability via readily-available endcaps, freehubs, and ratchets.

Logos Components g da carbon wheelset

A refined mixed-modulus rim layup with individual nipple seat reinforcement and offset angle drilling puts the right carbon in the right places, while the same state-of-the-art process used to achieve a stunning raw matte carbon finish straight from the mold also eliminates excess resin, voids, and the need for fillers or clearcoat.


Standard counts of Pillar Wing spokes deliver extended fatigue life and an aero benefit at a low weight, with precision assembly and a universal-length spare further ensuring a durable build that’s easy to service. These are paired with external brass nipples to avoid the seizing, splitting, and failing common with aluminum nipples as well as the complexity of accessing hidden ones for routine maintenance.


Local Shop Program

Lōgōs is available through a growing network of local shops. If you would like to support your local shop by directing your purchase through them, or you are a shop employee interested in learning more, simply reach out to Lōgōs with your name, shop info, and the products you’re interested in and their team will facilitate for you.


About Lōgōs

Lōgōs was created by some of the people behind Thesis Bike, The Gravel Ride Podcast, and The Ridership online community to make high-performance components more accessible through a commitment to proven open standards, non-proprietary parts, and lifetime rider support. Their name reflects the reasoned discourse and principled approach that underpins their product and support philosophies while providing a tongue-in-cheek commentary on status symbol marketing and a reminder that riding bikes is about having fun.

For more information visit us at logoscomponents.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Logos Components


Author Info:
Thesis-Logos avatar

Member since Jul 6, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork
52025 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
47417 views
Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
45239 views
First Look: Norco's New Carbon Fluid
44481 views
Review: Devinci Chainsaw - Primed for the Bike Park
36798 views
25 Race Bikes from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
36006 views
First Ride: Frameworks Racing Trail Bike Prototype - Crankworx Whistler 2023
34194 views
Spotted: Privateer's Prototype 161 Enduro Bike
31103 views

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 So has Valve seen their logo yet? That’s all I wanna know. Gordon Freeman must be fuming right now.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053806
Mobile Version of Website