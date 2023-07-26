Lōgōs Components Releases New XC, AM|EN Carbon Wheels

PRESS RELEASE: Logos Components
Lōgōs Components is expanding its award-winning Omnium Collection of performance wheels to include XC and All-Mountain | Enduro models. Using the same open standard design philosophy and non-proprietary dual-spring star ratchet architecture as their Aéras aero road, Epoché Road | CX | Gravel, Atara Gravel | Adventure, and Eudae Trail offerings, each is engineered to deliver the transformative responsiveness of a boutique race-day wheel, but in an affordable package that prioritizes lifetime reliability and serviceability.
Backed by Lōgōs’ lifetime warranty, lifetime incident protection, and US-based support team and warehouse for same/next-day shipment of service parts, they are available for $1299 via www.logoscomponents.com or your favorite local shop (more on this below).
Gída
(Greek for goat, as in “climbs like a”, and the “Greatest of All Time”
) is a podium-ready XC wheel that’s tough enough to train on.Key benefits include:
• Asymmetric 33W|28IW|24.5D profile
• 1395g with 130kg max system weight
• Non-proprietary arché OS dual-spring star ratchet hub architecture
• Precision-built with a Pillar Wing 20 spokes (universal spare included) and brass nipples for long term durability and serviceability
• Lifetime Warranty & Incident Protection Program
Eudae HD
is an All-Mountain | Enduro version of the award-winning Eudae (short for eudaemonia, or “human flourishing”
) trail wheel, built using a beefier version of the rim and heavier-gauge spokes.
Key benefits include:
• Asymmetric 37W|31IW|24.5D profile
• 1765g with 130kg max system weight
• Non-proprietary arché OS dual-spring star ratchet hub architecture
• Precision-built with heavier-gauge Pillar Wing 23 spokes (universal spare included) and brass nipples for long term durability and serviceability
• Lifetime Warranty & Incident Protection Program
Design Philosophy
Lōgōs utilizes proven open standards, non-proprietary parts, and precision manufacturing to deliver the transformative responsiveness of a boutique race-day wheel, but in an affordable package that prioritizes lifetime reliability and serviceability.
At the heart of every Lōgōs wheel is the arché OS hubset. Based on the original star ratchet architecture patented by Hügi in the 90s and later popularized by DT Swiss, the dual-spring design offers legendary reliability along with tool-free serviceability and adaptability via readily-available endcaps, freehubs, and ratchets.
A refined mixed-modulus rim layup with individual nipple seat reinforcement and offset angle drilling puts the right carbon in the right places, while the same state-of-the-art process used to achieve a stunning raw matte carbon finish straight from the mold also eliminates excess resin, voids, and the need for fillers or clearcoat.
Standard counts of Pillar Wing spokes deliver extended fatigue life and an aero benefit at a low weight, with precision assembly and a universal-length spare further ensuring a durable build that’s easy to service. These are paired with external brass nipples to avoid the seizing, splitting, and failing common with aluminum nipples as well as the complexity of accessing hidden ones for routine maintenance.
Local Shop Program
Lōgōs is available through a growing network of local shops. If you would like to support your local shop by directing your purchase through them, or you are a shop employee interested in learning more, simply reach out to Lōgōs with your name, shop info, and the products you’re interested in and their team will facilitate for you.
About Lōgōs
Lōgōs was created by some of the people behind Thesis Bike, The Gravel Ride Podcast, and The Ridership online community to make high-performance components more accessible through a commitment to proven open standards, non-proprietary parts, and lifetime rider support. Their name reflects the reasoned discourse and principled approach that underpins their product and support philosophies while providing a tongue-in-cheek commentary on status symbol marketing and a reminder that riding bikes is about having fun.
For more information visit us at logoscomponents.com