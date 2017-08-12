Life After Slopestyle - Martin Söderström Interview

Crankworx Les Gets Dual Speed and Style 2016 – Sean St. Denis photo

Soderstrom takes on Tomas Lemoine in the final of the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck – Fraser Britton photo

People are so stoked to have you back. When your name is attached to an event, it’s like a ripple of excitement, from the fans to the photographers and organizers. How’s the year been for you?

The sweet taste of a podium finish – GOTiT Shooting photo

You mentioned a bit about being in your head, and how it's not a good place to be for a rider. You have to be fearless, in a way. How do you recover your mental game? Is it just time?

Clint Trahan photo

You’ve been pulling in some super solid, and yet totally unsurprising, results in the Crankworx Dual Speed & Style events this year, with a third in Les Gets and a second in Innsbruck. Think you can keep that momentum going and go for gold in Whistler?

Reed Boggs and Martin Soderstrom battle it out in the Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style at Crankworx Innsbruck in 2017 – Fraser Britton photo

I read in an interview recently where you said after 10 years of full-on mountain bike competitions, it’s not really your priority any more. Where would you say your focus has shifted?

Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style, Crankworx Rotorua 2015 – Clint Trahan photo

I imagine it’s an experience a lot of riders, both professional and people who ride for fun, have had. These injuries that then prevent you from doing the thing that’s been your passion up to that point. You sound very positive now. How was it working to regain that positivity?

We’ve seen you tackle a lot over the years - slopestyle, pump track (even podium-ing in Whistler in 2013), and Dual Speed & Style. You mentioned recently also maybe doing some enduros. Think you’d like to hop on the Enduro World Series circuit?

Crankworx Les Gets Pump Track presented by RockShox – Sean St. Denis photo

There’s a huge contingent of Swedish slopestyle riders on the scene these days. What do you think is the source of this growth?

It’s like the next generation. They saw you rise to the top and they followed suit. They’ve put in all the time and effort and it’s paying off. It’s cool to see the next wave.

Back in the day... Crankworx Les 2 Alpes Slopestyle 2012 – Simon Nieborak photo

I feel like I have to ask it because for a lot of fans, you're still synonymous with slopestyle. You’re clearly very missed. Would you ever consider a comeback to slopestyle?

Red Bull Joyride 2012 – Michael Overbeck photo

You’ve been really candid in the past talking about how what you do is scary, and what it was like fighting to get back from the 2013 crash, and your emotional, physical and mental recovery. Have you ever thought about sharing that experience in a bigger way—writing a book or making a movie, or finding some other big platform to share more about what your experience has been?

I toured the Joyride course earlier this year and it’s amazing when you see the size of the jumps in person, versus on the live feed. There’s no way that you can understand the scale until you see them in person.