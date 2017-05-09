VIDEOS

LifeProof Presents: Deathgrip Diaries, Away - Video

May 9, 2017
by Clay Porter  

Brendan Fairclough and Clay Porters Deathgrip Movie travels to some of the wildest locations the planet has to offer. Check out episode two of LifeProof Presented Deathgrip Diaries for some behind the scenes action.

