Light & Motion Closing, Citing Challenges of US Manufacturing

After 35 years in business, Light & Motion has announced they will be ceasing operations. The California-based company made lights for biking, diving, as well as photo and video use. According to a statement from CEO Daniel Emerson, the challenges of manufacturing lights in the US led to the closure.
Light & Motion's closure is the latest in a string of cycling industry related business closures or restructurings – medium to small companies seem to be the hardest hit, companies that don't have the same level of resources to get over the hurdles caused by the drop in demand that occurred post-covid. In recent months we've seen Rocky Mountain, GT, Stages, Motion Instruments, and others announce plans to pause operations or restructure to avoid bankruptcy.
|Dear customers,
Due to many factors, Light & Motion, a US manufacturer of dive, bike, photography and video lights is closing its operations. Over our 35 years in business, we have delivered some amazing products and enjoyed innovating to solve customer problems while building products in the US.
The challenges of being a US manufacturer are significant and the political winds, regardless of the talk, have been against US manufacturing, which continues its decline. We designed our lights to provide many years of continued use and we thank you all for your support over the years. We are not able to provide service, but some of our dealers are able to repair lights, including Backscatter.— Daniel Emerson, Light & Motion CEO
Not trying to be insensitive in any way, I like Light and motions product, and support local manufacturing/innovation/creation, etc. Pissed at myself for feeling like I needed to qualify that
The low-end pressure is tremendous, and has never been higher. When I started night riding ~15 years ago, good bike lights were still in the $300-$400 range, and cheap "good enough" imports were just coming available in the $70-80 range. Now, not only has the price of good bike lights come down (independent of inflation) - but those cheap "good enough" imports are better and cheaper than they've ever been. I'm willing to spend $400 for an amazing Outbound Lighting set for myself, but I've also got 5 or 6 different ~$20 lights I ordered off AliExpress that I'm happy to lend out, and are probably about 70-80% as good as my Outbound Lighting set.
Yeah, they might break and leave you stranded in the dark in the woods, but for the price, just buy two and keep one in your pack. And honestly, if I'm doing a serious night ride, I bring a backup for my Outbound lights too.
Light and Motion also had a bunch of SKUs and products they needed to support. Outbound has basically grown from 2, to 4 actual products over the past few years. L&M had more than a dozen products in their bike category, alone, never mind their dive and photography lights. That demands a bigger infrastructure for sales, manufacturing, support and, well, everything.
Finally, to me, L&M lights have come across as outdated for a while. Maybe that's unfair, I haven't used one of their lights in a long time, but every time I'd look at them, the impression was that they haven't really kept pace with the innovation in the industry. On the low end, I could buy a smaller, brighter light direct from Ali for 1/10th the price, and on the high end, I could buy what seemed like a better designed , smaller and higher quality light from someplace like Outbound for the same price.
I feel for anyone working at L&M who is out of a job, and wish them the best. It's also easy to understand why this was such a hard market to operate in. While I think there's some gaslighting around the "US Manufacturing is just too hard" statement from the CEO, it's certainly not an easy time to be a legacy specialty light manufacturer in the United States.
I run DIY LED's now.
I’ve owned several over the years and it’s sad to see them close up shop. But I agree, the designs were getting dated.
I also agree that Outbound is really doing things right, and FWIW they are designing and manufacturing here in the US. It’s almost silly how many of the riders on my weekly group ride have the Evo Downhill package. (And I’ve heard of exactly zero issues) … I just have the Hangover light for now, but will definitely buy from Outbound again.
One example of why: I wanted a to design custom helmet mount that worked with zip ties rather than adhesive strips, and Matt at Outbound shared the STP files for their mounts to make the design process easier. I’ve been using my custom 3D printed mount all winter! Thanks Also if you’re reading this, nice Caterham there on your ‘about’ page
www.mtbr.com/forums/diy-myog.124
taxfoundation.org/research/all/state/2025-state-tax-competitiveness-index
But they didn't, which tells me that maybe, just maybe, CA taxes may not the reason they are shutting their doors.
Lets put it this way, I was researching bike lights for night riding, they didn't crack top 3 choices for me.
"L&M designs, develops, markets, and supports our products in a former Apache helicopter repair and service facility in Fort Ord Airbase, Marina, CA."
Not quite Monterey, but they might have wanted to MFG some of their stuff in Monterrey, MX.
www.montereycountynow.com/archives/2012/1121/rare-local-manufacturer-light-motion-illuminates-extreme-places-for-adventurers-everywhere/article_86a92547-dc15-59dd-adb2-87e6db86565a.html
The constant pendulum swing in politics really has taken it’s toll.
Deregulation, tariffs, lower corporate taxes—all those things together can/have/do work to prop domestic manufacturing. The question is if it is worth the other costs of such policies. Environment, foreign policy, the deficit, etc. We’ll see, but I am a hopeful realist.
That’s a quote from your cited article. There was not a net gain. It was a net loss.
It makes great headlines, but "bringing back manufacturing" isn't as simple as some would like us to believe. Can you imagine American's working in such a manner? I sure as heck can't. And if they're unwilling to do so...then our factories can't possibly compete. If you say that our consumer tastes will change....well that's a whole other level of delusional.
My L&M lights have been in service for a decade. Sure, they were more expensive up front but I can almost guarantee you that a cheap Chinese-made light would not have lasted as long. Lifetime value...they were a better deal.
My Santa Cruz Blur was way more than my YT IZZO I had previously. But that Blur provides 100 or so jobs to those who live in the community I'm in. They pay taxes to my city, they provide living-wage jobs, etc. The value I get from my Blur is arguably higher than my IZZO (I won't even begin on the customer support difference).
So yeah..."affordable" is a major bastardization of what it used to be.
Welcome to the dark side of "growing the sport"...no one should have been gullible enough to think MTB was going to stay a small tight-knit community of a bunch of bros building frames in their garage. As soon as commercialization happened it was off the races. From "extreme sport" to your retired Uncle's past-time in less than three decades. It's no coincidence ultra wide, bench cut flow trails with smooth top layers are now the IMBA standard for new trail building. This sports wants the 55 year old dentists on eBikes to be the prototypical mountain biker.
The industry is dissolving the mid-tier range and going to both extremes to see how much, or how little, consumers will pay. The mid-tier market just doesn't sell anymore because it's outpaced the consumer. The top end stuff is what's selling because those people still have purchasing power. The low end stuff selling on Amazon/AliExpress/etc seems to be a race for how much poor QC will people accept for rock bottom pricing.
Once the coil cable got all ratty i just switched to a Chinese head lamp and used some velcro tape to mount the mount to the vents. It was $30 and is light and bright, low profile so it wont grab branches.
And they double as good shop lights when working in my un-electrified garage.
I’m wondering if this is where a lot of their market share disappeared to. Also wonder how many buy-outs they turned down over the years. Anyway, central California is definitely a bad/worsening environment for hardgoods manufacturing. Cost of doing business, and living, is outrageous, and quality of life, excepting the scenery and the weather, is not commensurate with that cost. Unless you’re selling software, the profit margins don’t math out too well.
After 30 years, I do wonder: Is night MTB riding losing popularity in general? It certainly feels like it is to me. We used to have monthly night ride meetups back in the day, now the only people I know with lights have them to commute back safely in the dark (not ride the trails), or small handful few still doing endurance racing.
It's no surprise L&M cannot compete with all the import lights. The value import lights offer is impressive and performance more than you really need. The same can be said for legacy brands like Nite Rider and Cateye being unable to compete or just have outdated product lines.
The performance was equal if not better than the high end lights.
No doubt their US made lights hit all the required health and safety regs etc etc and certification.
But it's hard to overlook products that are a fraction of the cost and the same (light) performance.
I charge mine in a steel tub still...
