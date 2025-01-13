Powered by Outside

Light & Motion Closing, Citing Challenges of US Manufacturing

Jan 13, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  
After 35 years in business, Light & Motion has announced they will be ceasing operations. The California-based company made lights for biking, diving, as well as photo and video use. According to a statement from CEO Daniel Emerson, the challenges of manufacturing lights in the US led to the closure.

Light & Motion's closure is the latest in a string of cycling industry related business closures or restructurings – medium to small companies seem to be the hardest hit, companies that don't have the same level of resources to get over the hurdles caused by the drop in demand that occurred post-covid. In recent months we've seen Rocky Mountain, GT, Stages, Motion Instruments, and others announce plans to pause operations or restructure to avoid bankruptcy.

bigquotesDear customers,

Due to many factors, Light & Motion, a US manufacturer of dive, bike, photography and video lights is closing its operations. Over our 35 years in business, we have delivered some amazing products and enjoyed innovating to solve customer problems while building products in the US.

The challenges of being a US manufacturer are significant and the political winds, regardless of the talk, have been against US manufacturing, which continues its decline. We designed our lights to provide many years of continued use and we thank you all for your support over the years. We are not able to provide service, but some of our dealers are able to repair lights, including Backscatter. Daniel Emerson, Light & Motion CEO


 Lights out.
 You called?
 I can’t see this being a good thing for the market as a whole
 I'm here for the UFO
 @rivercitycycles: just wait until daytime then?
 @rivercitycycles: There's no way that I can't see the closure of a made in USA company as anything but bad news.
 @rivercitycycles: quite possibly the best subtle joke, that might have been unintentional.

Not trying to be insensitive in any way, I like Light and motions product, and support local manufacturing/innovation/creation, etc. Pissed at myself for feeling like I needed to qualify that
 Light and Motion no doubt made some good lights over time, but its easy to imagine what made this marketplace so challenging to operate in.

The low-end pressure is tremendous, and has never been higher. When I started night riding ~15 years ago, good bike lights were still in the $300-$400 range, and cheap "good enough" imports were just coming available in the $70-80 range. Now, not only has the price of good bike lights come down (independent of inflation) - but those cheap "good enough" imports are better and cheaper than they've ever been. I'm willing to spend $400 for an amazing Outbound Lighting set for myself, but I've also got 5 or 6 different ~$20 lights I ordered off AliExpress that I'm happy to lend out, and are probably about 70-80% as good as my Outbound Lighting set.

Yeah, they might break and leave you stranded in the dark in the woods, but for the price, just buy two and keep one in your pack. And honestly, if I'm doing a serious night ride, I bring a backup for my Outbound lights too.

Light and Motion also had a bunch of SKUs and products they needed to support. Outbound has basically grown from 2, to 4 actual products over the past few years. L&M had more than a dozen products in their bike category, alone, never mind their dive and photography lights. That demands a bigger infrastructure for sales, manufacturing, support and, well, everything.

Finally, to me, L&M lights have come across as outdated for a while. Maybe that's unfair, I haven't used one of their lights in a long time, but every time I'd look at them, the impression was that they haven't really kept pace with the innovation in the industry. On the low end, I could buy a smaller, brighter light direct from Ali for 1/10th the price, and on the high end, I could buy what seemed like a better designed , smaller and higher quality light from someplace like Outbound for the same price.

I feel for anyone working at L&M who is out of a job, and wish them the best. It's also easy to understand why this was such a hard market to operate in. While I think there's some gaslighting around the "US Manufacturing is just too hard" statement from the CEO, it's certainly not an easy time to be a legacy specialty light manufacturer in the United States.
 100% agree, the progression in lighting has been pretty crazy. For $150 I can have a dual light setup that lasts for 4+ hours and allows me to descend at near daytime speeds. Trying to compete in this market has to be REALLY tough independent of US vs Asia manufacturing.
 Yep... I remember the day in 2008 when my brand new $69 magicshine completely drowned out my $450 L&M Arc HID ....and at half the weight.

I run DIY LED's now.
 Good points. I still run a L&M Seca for longer rides, they’re well made lights with a great beam pattern.
I’ve owned several over the years and it’s sad to see them close up shop. But I agree, the designs were getting dated.

I also agree that Outbound is really doing things right, and FWIW they are designing and manufacturing here in the US. It’s almost silly how many of the riders on my weekly group ride have the Evo Downhill package. (And I’ve heard of exactly zero issues) … I just have the Hangover light for now, but will definitely buy from Outbound again.

One example of why: I wanted a to design custom helmet mount that worked with zip ties rather than adhesive strips, and Matt at Outbound shared the STP files for their mounts to make the design process easier. I’ve been using my custom 3D printed mount all winter! Thanks Smile Also if you’re reading this, nice Caterham there on your ‘about’ page
 @Killerclam: More info on DIY LED setup please.
  • 10
 @CompostingSquirrel:
www.mtbr.com/forums/diy-myog.124
 California’s tax system ranks 48th overall on the 2025 State Tax Competitiveness Index.

taxfoundation.org/research/all/state/2025-state-tax-competitiveness-index
 I like how you state a fact, provide the basis for your statement and people get pissy and downvote. Cali is not a business friendly state. Especially for manufacturing.
 @SacAssassin: par for the course on this site.
 @SacAssassin: And Light & Motion was based near Monterey. Not a cheap place to live or run a business either. There are a million other better locations in the State to run a manufacturing business.
  • 20
 @Dtower92: That was my thought, move to a cheaper manufacturing location. But the market is pretty saturated with smaller companies and DYIs
 @SacAssassin: I like how you shit on CA, but say nothing about a company that has been founded and based in CA since 1989. You would think that if taxes were really the reason the business was failing, they would just move the manufacturing to a more business friendly state like Texas...

But they didn't, which tells me that maybe, just maybe, CA taxes may not the reason they are shutting their doors.

Lets put it this way, I was researching bike lights for night riding, they didn't crack top 3 choices for me.
  • 31
 @ahhchon: loss of market share was most likely the main reason. I worked for a company that rested on its past performance and refused to change their business processes. The Covid business rules did them in…..three rounds of layoffs to keep the boat afloat.
  • 11
 @ahhchon: Yea, their lights were junk. Outbound has been amazing for many years.
 Now do GDP
  • 11
 I (heart) Exposure Lights from UK!
  • 30
 @roccotuna: yeah this is the key stat when combined with the tax ranking. Place is an absolute powerhouse for business. To suggest otherwise is nonsense.
  • 43
 @SacAssassin: Those pesky workers & their rights.
  • 10
 @Dtower92: HUH I'm from Monterey County and never heard of them, but then I drink at night. They did have a cool location in a former military base (I heard tanks and heavy artillery explosions from training there my whole childhood from 15 miles away):

"L&M designs, develops, markets, and supports our products in a former Apache helicopter repair and service facility in Fort Ord Airbase, Marina, CA."

Not quite Monterey, but they might have wanted to MFG some of their stuff in Monterrey, MX.
 @suspended-flesh: They were on Cannery Row until 2014.

www.montereycountynow.com/archives/2012/1121/rare-local-manufacturer-light-motion-illuminates-extreme-places-for-adventurers-everywhere/article_86a92547-dc15-59dd-adb2-87e6db86565a.html
 @roccotuna: Good old Ed Ricketts. The rents on Cannery Row must be 1000x from his days, however.
  • 40
 @ahhchon: 52 years in CA and a former aviation business owner in CA. Doing business in CA is insane. Taxes, insurance, environmental fees, etc. Insane costs and makes it very difficult.
  • 10
 @dhtahoe2010: Saw your work. Very cool. - Former Aerospace M.E. for a couple decades.
 Outbound lighting is a much better option. I had mediocre experiences with L & M ‘s products and customer service.
 Not a fan of Outbound..they dim when they heat up.
 @dylangreen91: send it back!
  • 270
 @dylangreen91: You sure that's just not the way the Adaptive mode is intended to function? Maybe check your using the light correctly as both mine run great!!
 @dylangreen91: That's...not accurate. If yours is doing that, then you just need to contact us, so we can figure out what's going on and fix it for free, like we do any problem out there. We do have thermal controls in the lights for safety, to keep case temperature in a safe range, but we're thermally overdesigned, so you'd have to really, really be trying to overheat the lights (like, running on High while not moving in the desert) to get any visible pullback in output. Whatever the case, we'll take care of you if you contact us.
 @outboundlightingofficial: Class act.
 Cygolite is way more affordable than both. Can’t speak which performs better but the cygolite is good enough for me.
  • 36
  • 20
 @dylangreen91: literally every led will dim when they heat up.
  • 10
 @bulletbassman: I can speak which performs better and Cygolite is not it. But for sure I rode with them for many years and still have a couple I now just use as rechargeable flashlights since they were semi tube designs anyway, and they were fine. BUT, more light just opens up night riding!! Smile You can ride much closer to the way you would during the day!! Smile
 Bummer, hate to see this and commend a commitment to domestic manufacturing. But how about a lack of innovation to drive revenue, and a lack of business agility to adapt to this industry wide challenge for manufacturing as the reason?
 L&M along with Niterider were the go-to 15 years ago when my crew started night riding. Quality blew away the cheap knockoffs on amazon. The problem is 15 years later they basically sell the same products at the same price. Minimal innovation. Outbound lights basically became the new go-to and the other brands newer seemed to come close.
  • 30
 Yup. Every new model from Outbound is introducing some new features or materials, it's that aggressive innovation that is needed to maintain an edge in a market that relies on any kind of technology.
  • 10
 I remember getting my Niterider light I think in 2010-ish. I think it was 150lm and it was $100. I was blown away at that 150 lumens. Around 2015. I got a 2k lumen light when I went to Interbike around 2015. It was $60. Used an external battery that ran four Samsung 18650 batteries, still works today. Two years ago, I got a Magicshine RN2000 for $100. All in one. That along with a $50 500lm helmet light from AliExpress...it's all I need.
 Easily the worst MTB product I have ever used, Lights were overpriced, battery would last 20 minutes the most and the light would get so hot they have literally stated fires, I don't know how they even stayed in business with such an inferior product compared to Niterider or Outbound.
 Definite bummer. I know the internet reported mixed experiences with their products, but I've had nothing but great luck. I have 3 of their bar lights (1 for my commuter and 2 for mountain biking) and 1 of their helmet lights. I bought another 2 for friends as gifts and all of them have held up great. I've had 2 of mine for almost a decade and while battery life isn't what it used to be, they still hold up great.
  • 30
 Some experiences here too. I have had a bar light and a head light for 5-10years, still working good too.
  • 10
 Same. I have two Secca lights, both batteries are still holding really well.
  • 110
  • 61
 Tariffs are a big part of it, in combination with COVID. Heard some good podcasts lately by U.S. manufacturers who build things here, but have to purchase certain supplies across seas that aren’t available here. Added tariffs made it cheaper to buy the complete built products from China, than to import the required materials and parts from China and build it in the U.S.

The constant pendulum swing in politics really has taken it’s toll.
 Can’t speak for L&M, sounds like from the comments that their products were a mixed bag. However, there’s a very good chance manufacturing jobs come back to the U.S. under Trump. It happened last time pre-Covid (414k net jobs increase, amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/09/25/politics/fact-check-harris-trumps-manufacturing-jobs which I believe was the first since before Clinton, bush2, and Obama).

Deregulation, tariffs, lower corporate taxes—all those things together can/have/do work to prop domestic manufacturing. The question is if it is worth the other costs of such policies. Environment, foreign policy, the deficit, etc. We’ll see, but I am a hopeful realist.
 @WRainey88: And the loss for his entire presidency, start to finish, was 178,000 manufacturing jobs,
That’s a quote from your cited article. There was not a net gain. It was a net loss.
 @WRainey88: You missed one key cost, which is increased consumer cost. Lights are going to cost more if we start enacting tariffs on imported lights. Conceivably the preponderance of manufacturing related to cycling could go up, on top of the already significant cycling-related inflation of the past decade.
 @WRainey88: No one seems to think about the environment when the manufacturing is happening in a foreign country.
  • 52
 @WRainey88: Deregulation, tariffs, lower corporate taxes only creates a huge deficit and recession. One of the first things people learn in business and economics.
 @WRainey88: the reality of that statement is, there will be an immediate inflationary effect of a tariff. the "bring back of manufacturing" would take infrastructure development, job force development, and most importantly time. so immediate spike, then slow burn back to a net gain. rough calc, I bet you it'd take 3-4 administrations to actually see it thru, which politically is never gonna happen, even if long term its in the best interest of the country and economy. likewise, the tariff argument is also very shortsighted in that, it would have to almost be all encompassing, meaning, the focus is on China, but there's 20 other "cheaper labor place" businesses could shift to first without having to come home. then you're just chasing your tail around the globe. furthermore, some of those places are strategic geo-political military allies, others are close friendly trading/manufacturing partners already or people that hold key strategic resources/raw materials we need, so thinking that a bunch of tariffs for everyone won't ratf*ck us in other ways is a bit facetious. there also still lies the bigger and hardest problem, which is changing culture. 4 decades of cheap throwaway crap... its gonna be a lot harder to get people out of the mindset of just buying tvs and handbags every year for no reason and go back to a time where you had a dining table or bedframe or hammer that you kept for your entire life (for example). the downstream of that would also mean, less consumerism, less revenue/sales volume, less profit, less need/ability to maintain employment in other sectors, pull back on spending, layoffs, pull back on spending, layoffs, etc etc... and there goes your recession. to be effective, this would have to be super thoughtout and calculated, and seen thru to the end without waiver over a decade or 2, otherwise it will accomplish nothing and only have short term spike pains.
  • 30
 @Sweatypants: A riding buddy of mine has a job which puts him in direct contact with factories and businessmen in China. The way our collective consumer tastes have evolved over they years makes for a very peculiar manufacturing climate. In China, many factory workers are essentially nomadic, they move from city to city as jobs become available in factories. When that factory can no longer provide competitive wages due to the cheap products they are selling, the workers move to another factory and the first factory folds because it can't find workers.

It makes great headlines, but "bringing back manufacturing" isn't as simple as some would like us to believe. Can you imagine American's working in such a manner? I sure as heck can't. And if they're unwilling to do so...then our factories can't possibly compete. If you say that our consumer tastes will change....well that's a whole other level of delusional.
  • 40
 My only experience with an LM product was great. It was a long time ago (2004). I can still pull that light set out and it will run for at least an hour as a spare downhill set.
  • 71
  • 50
 @cogsci: I wonder if they had a serious Continuous Improvement Program. This would have identified all the "pinch" points in there business process.
  • 40
 There are about a million brands of rechargeable lights on the market nowadays, so I can't say I'm too surprised. But I have one of theirs mounted on my helmet and I've always been happy with it.
  • 60
  • 20
 Bummer to hear and I feel for them. But it is amazing to see how Outbound lighting continues to innovate on the US manufacturing front. Whatever they’re doing, they’re doing it right. Big fan of the Trail Evo, Hangover, and Detour. I also have Blackburn Dayblazer 1100 lights and those suckers are also very impressive, with a replaceable battery.
 In all fairness, if companies like Light and Motion, Rocky, and other bike manufacturers take reasonable profits rather than gouging people with their prices, everyone will survive. Who the f*ck can afford bikes and parts these days besides the dentists and people with higher than average normal jobs? Tell me, who wants to pay $200+ for 1000 lumens lights just to go riding in the dark? It's f*ckin ridiculous! Slam me all you want, but the bike industry has become a fashion industry where the word "affordability" no longer exists. It's whoever has the money for the latest trend. It's the kind of bullshit that bike enthusiasts cringe because there's no long term sustainability in anything.
 Not a bash or anything, but I really don't think you understand how much it costs to produce in the USA compared to overseas. US companies, trying to pay living wages, are not surviving. It's on us the consumer to support these businesses and when you get compareable items for way less with almost the same performance, it's not hard to see why this is the case. Take Harbor Frieght for example, they provide a wrench that will last most of us a long time, and they took out Craftsman by doing so.
  • 90
 The problem is, the definition of "Affordability" has shifted dramatically. With cheap-a$$ (quality and price) products from overseas, the average consumer is being trained to shop for lower and lower prices. We don't see the lifetime value of the product, nor do we see the other value being brought about by buying products locally made. Two examples:

My L&M lights have been in service for a decade. Sure, they were more expensive up front but I can almost guarantee you that a cheap Chinese-made light would not have lasted as long. Lifetime value...they were a better deal.

My Santa Cruz Blur was way more than my YT IZZO I had previously. But that Blur provides 100 or so jobs to those who live in the community I'm in. They pay taxes to my city, they provide living-wage jobs, etc. The value I get from my Blur is arguably higher than my IZZO (I won't even begin on the customer support difference).

So yeah..."affordable" is a major bastardization of what it used to be.
 Bike prices have gotten ridiculous, but your comment makes no sense. My lights are cheaper, but even $200 seems pretty reasonable for a set of lights that let me ride 4 months of the year (would be longer in Calgary!) and last probably 3-5 seasons. That's maybe $1/ride vs. sitting on my ass on the couch, or even worse - a bike trainer (ewww).
  • 10
 @CSharp: "Slam me all you want, but the bike industry has become a fashion industry where the word "affordability" no longer exists. It's whoever has the money for the latest trend. It's the kind of bullshit that bike enthusiasts cringe because there's no long term sustainability in anything."
---
Welcome to the dark side of "growing the sport"...no one should have been gullible enough to think MTB was going to stay a small tight-knit community of a bunch of bros building frames in their garage. As soon as commercialization happened it was off the races. From "extreme sport" to your retired Uncle's past-time in less than three decades. It's no coincidence ultra wide, bench cut flow trails with smooth top layers are now the IMBA standard for new trail building. This sports wants the 55 year old dentists on eBikes to be the prototypical mountain biker.
  • 10
 @rockandride6: I agree with you that ultra cheap import stuff has begun to skew peoples' perspective of affordability, but let's not pretend the top-end prices have not significantly outgrown inflation. We were a Trek/Cannondale/GT dealer during Y2K and the most expensive flagship models were all around that $4k price or under (Raven 4000 SX, STP 400, and XCR-LE). The mid-tier models with LX/XT would run around $2k-3k on average. All three were USA made. That Raven had titanium/carbon hybrid frame and carbon Lefty all handmade in CT, with discs too. Even after inflation adjustment, that is still half of what flagship models from these brands are going for these days.

The industry is dissolving the mid-tier range and going to both extremes to see how much, or how little, consumers will pay. The mid-tier market just doesn't sell anymore because it's outpaced the consumer. The top end stuff is what's selling because those people still have purchasing power. The low end stuff selling on Amazon/AliExpress/etc seems to be a race for how much poor QC will people accept for rock bottom pricing.
  • 10
 I ran L&M for years with different gens of lights (still have my HID lithium ion headlight) and they never failed me during endurance races or normal rides. I always liked how their batteries were backwards compatible. Bumbed they will be out of the game.
  • 10
 Hard to compete with china. Unfortunately its hard to get light and motion in canada but i liked their helmet lights.

Once the coil cable got all ratty i just switched to a Chinese head lamp and used some velcro tape to mount the mount to the vents. It was $30 and is light and bright, low profile so it wont grab branches.
  • 10
 Had good experiences with them on the two products I've owned from them. Haven't needed a bike light in well over a dozen plus years so sounds like the offshored stuff has come a long way. Hate to see another company go down but 35 years is a helluva run.
  • 10
 That’s unfortunate. My two Secca Enduro lights are the best I’ve ever used. Perfect beam pattern and long battery life, and bought on a great sale. I typically run them on low or medium brightness with one on my bars and one on my helmet, and they last multiple long night rides. With twin infants, the ability to ride anything at night has been critical to riding at all this year.

And they double as good shop lights when working in my un-electrified garage.
 Light & Motion was the worst customer experience I've ever had with a bike industry company. I sent my Seca 2500 Enduro light & battery in for repair, was charged $50 (I agreed to this, no issues with being charged for repair). They then determined my battery was defunct, said I would need a new battery. Did not credit back my $50 for repair, said them determining my battery was dead was what the $50 went toward (they said "we should not have called the $50 a repair fee, we should have called it a repair/evaluation fee"). Did not offer a $50 credit toward a new battery or anything. Blamed it to "COVID has made things tough, sorry we can't be of more help" and left me worse off than before reaching out to them. Mind you, the light had only been used 10 times or less in two years. Trash company, glad the market did it's job and removed them from the equation.
 Another reason we need de minimis reform. The cap needs to be lowered to $5.00. Then the post office needs to charge more for overseas shipping from China. Plus add a !00% tax on the items brought in direct from China mail order.
  • 10
 If I were in their shoes, I would have tried to tack my name onto a bike brand’s integrated e-bike lights. After riding a commuter ebike with integrated lights, the thought of going back to separate lights is unappealing.
I’m wondering if this is where a lot of their market share disappeared to. Also wonder how many buy-outs they turned down over the years. Anyway, central California is definitely a bad/worsening environment for hardgoods manufacturing. Cost of doing business, and living, is outrageous, and quality of life, excepting the scenery and the weather, is not commensurate with that cost. Unless you’re selling software, the profit margins don’t math out too well.
  • 10
 I still have my old school Light & Motion lights from '96...the pre-HID era when most bike lights were just 10 watt Halogen bulbs with a massive NiCad battery that barely lasted over an hour.

After 30 years, I do wonder: Is night MTB riding losing popularity in general? It certainly feels like it is to me. We used to have monthly night ride meetups back in the day, now the only people I know with lights have them to commute back safely in the dark (not ride the trails), or small handful few still doing endurance racing.

It's no surprise L&M cannot compete with all the import lights. The value import lights offer is impressive and performance more than you really need. The same can be said for legacy brands like Nite Rider and Cateye being unable to compete or just have outdated product lines.
  • 10
 Over a decade ago I bought sub 30$ lights for night riding.

The performance was equal if not better than the high end lights.

No doubt their US made lights hit all the required health and safety regs etc etc and certification.

But it's hard to overlook products that are a fraction of the cost and the same (light) performance.


I charge mine in a steel tub still...
  • 10
 The man killed hundreds of thousands of Americans due to him pretending Covid was fake and convincing his moronic followers it was a flu. He tripled the deficit. He alienated us from all our allies. He nearly staged a successful coup of the U.S. presidency. And managed to overturn Roe versus wade despite over 70% of Americans believing he should have left it alone. He nearly bankrupted the soybean industry and had to federally subsidize the agricultural industry after kicking out all the Mexicans and they couldn’t find anyone to work their farms.

It was disastrous and he hasn’t even gotten started
  • 10
 After buying a taz1200, I was never impressed with the performance - after the first season, battery always seemed to for quickly, and it's taken a few >24 hour charging sessions to revive what I thought was a dead light. Meanwhile, my cheap Blackburn light is easier to use, more reliable, and far less expensive. I was thinking of going with a different company to replace the taz - guess the decision was made for me. Good luck to those who's been working for the company, hike the owners didn't leave everybody completely out to dry
 Sure, market and competition forces were major contributors to their downfall, but they made mediocre products and tried to sell them at premium prices. I suspect that was the major factor in their failure. Night Rider did the same thing, except it was sold and now the Night Rider name is on cheap, basic entry level lights instead of expensive, decent, "high end" lights. Companies like OL, glowworm, etc came in with well engineered lighting solutions with far superior performance at competitive prices even while still doing much or all of the assembly in North America.
  • 10
 A real shame...I'm still using my L&M Seca Race Ultra as the beam pattern is exceptionally good and I get almost 6 hours run time. Only 900 lumens but it is plenty bright enough - it must be about 15 years old now.
 www.bikeradar.com/reviews/accessories/lights/front-light/troute-liberator-mk2-front-light-review

look what a guy in a shed can build.
 Oh man, blast from the past! Ol' Troute was super active on forums back in the day, in fact one of the first lights I ever made one-off for myself looked a lot like his Liberator, but split the optics out with the fins in the center to make it look more like Johnny 5, same off-the-shelf 10mm Carclo optics too. Very glad we can do our own optical design now. This brings me back haha
  • 10
 Financials must've been really bad if they couldn't find a buyer at fire sale prices. Maybe they didn't even try to find a buyer?
 Sad soon the only thing made here will be obesity
  • 10
 I better be gentle with that bogus rubber strap. Otherwise bodge here I come!
  • 30
  • 20
 Thats a downer, they made a good product.
  • 10
 Sad to see these all or nothing statements. Its a global supply chain- use it.
  • 10
 $75 Nitecore headlamp will cover up to 20mph so I can see why demand is low for his stuff.
  • 10
 I've got a couple of L&M lights and they're still going strong. Sad to see them go.
  • 10
 It's bummer! They were a good company with great products. I have had their lights for many years and they still work good.
 In before oh wait
 Is this the official lights and motion PB account?
  • 10
 @warmerdamj:
I think it might be Leigh DIffey.
  • 10
 Killed by Outbound honestly.
  • 10
 EVERYONE: BUY USA!

NO ONE: BUYS USA

EVERYONE: BUYS ALIBABA
  • 10
 Killed by Outbound Lighting I suspect
  • 11
 Trygg polaris has some good cheap options.
 If only Trump was in a month earlier, they would have been saved /s
  • 2538
 let's see how that plays out over four years, you may be singing a different tune ...
  • 1639
 @sanchofula: Yep to bad joe dropped out he was such a smart guy!
 @terb4044: anyone is smarter than Cheeto Man. 6 bankruptcies, 25% tariffs, convicted felon... inherited 400 million in 1974 and still not even a billionaire.

Not the smartest tool in the shed.
 I was coming to say the same thing.
 @jaydawg69: I hear he wants to be president of Canada too =P

Those tariff are going to be painful for Americans. But I doubt he'll get far with them - they're more a political bargaining chip I think. Just like saying he's going to use economic force to make Canada the 51st state lol.

The next 4 years are going to be a wild ride for both US and Canada. Hopefully we all come out not too much for wear.
 *not too much worse for wear.
  • 186
  • 141
  • 131
  • 83
 Make America Great Again! Wait until Trump and Musk import thousands of cheap workers from India and Philippines to produce goods in the US! Yeah, sure, things won't be made cheaply overseas for American companies to overcharge by 1000x but they will be made cheaply here in the good o' US of A when more expensive local labor will be replaced by cheap foreign workers. There's gonna be more cries out about their cats and dogs missing in 2028!
 @CSharp: Sounds like so much winning lol! And his cult will follow undeniably
  • 91
  • 202
  • 51
 I'm curious as to the "HOW" he would save the company? You guys act like he's some immortal god with unlimited powers. What do you think he could have done to save this company?
  • 120
 @terb4044:
-makes joke about somebody's intelligence
-doesn't know the difference between "too" and "to"

Too bad, indeed!
 See my comment above, but barring a black swan type event (such as Covid), Trump does know how to bring manufacturing back the USA. amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/09/25/politics/fact-check-harris-trumps-manufacturing-jobs

The honest question is if it’s worth it in the end (environmental dereg, bigger deficit from lower corporate taxes, vs national security [to fight Russia or China we need to be able to make a lot of stuff]). I can see arguments on both sides.
 @WRainey88: The economy was already going south before covid, in a sense he got "lucky" that covered his ass on his tariffs failures like the soy bean debacle that had to have billions sent to bail out farmers. He's an idiot, 100% stupid.
  • 100
 I remember when we laughed at Dubya for being dim. It's getting harder and harder to laugh...
  • 11
  • 20
 @Lemmyschild: *out

It's a typo hombre.
  • 20
 @privateer-wheels: was wondering since you seem Canadian. Lucky you're not really directly responsible for the idiocy that's about to flow.
  • 19
  • 80
 @Rageingdh: Trump stans remind me of Idiocracy except you aren't as intelligent as the idiots.
  • 50
 @Rageingdh: oh Lord. Maybe you can get a job changing his diapers.
  • 60
 @Rageingdh: But you can't argue with what they're saying right? You do remember him having to bail out the agricultural industry with federal funds right? You remember the soybean debacle from the tariffs?
  • 15
  • 60
 @Rageingdh: that’s such a weird reply, is this 1985? Nerds run the world bro. Intelligence beats brute strength these days. Time you catch up or get left behind. No wonder your entire camp of peoples are so angry and insecure.
  • 25
  • 70
 @Rageingdh: Happy people totally attack the Capitol.
  • 30
 @Rageingdh: right! No one on the right is angry about immigrants or what people do behind closed doors. /S
"buy" the way?
  • 60
 @Rageingdh: You guys are the most unhappy insecure afraid group of people on the planet. And to top it off - the most unaware peoples. 100% self-projection coupled with 0% self awareness.

You guys are too afraid to live indoor house without a gun. You're afraid Mexican's will take your job. You're afraid the culture will erase who you are. You're afraid China will take over the world. You're afraid your kids will be gay if they go to public school.

You guys are unhappy, angry, and afraid. And too stubborn to acknowledge any of it.
  • 40
 @tkrumroy: I do believe the part about them being motherf@ckers, though.
  • 40
 @tkrumroy: that's why Trump likes the poorly educated...
  • 14
  • 50
 @Rageingdh: "Owning a gun means you don’t have to be afraid."
BS. Plenty of people get accidently shot by frightened gun owners.
That girl who turned around in the wrong driveway in NY a few years back comes to mind.
Another logic fail from a John Wayne clone with arrested development.
  • 14
  • 13
  • 50
 @Rageingdh: imagine being so afraid of life that you feel the need to carry a gun on the daily - and then telling people you’re not actually afraid because you have a gun that keeps you from being afraid.

The mental gymnastics you guys go through on the daily has got to be exhausting
  • 14
  • 50
 @Rageingdh: FYI literally everyone in the comments section is a nerd, my friend. Looking at your pictures and videos, you rank pretty high on the nerd scale yourself. You even say things like "son of a gun" and "dog gone it" after crashing on literally nothing, ang giving yourself a "shin banger". You are a hardcore nerd dude.

Exhibit A: www.pinkbike.com/video/584788

I would suggest to you, that you are not nearly as cool as you think you are.
  • 13
  • 14
  • 30
 @Rageingdh: what’s weird is you think we’re reacting to the word nerd - when in fact you’re the one emphasizing it in every single post. I don’t think anyone here feels as strongly about the word as you do.

Again, you and your ilk can be explained by a simple equation. 100% self projection coupled with 0% self awareness.
  • 11
  • 20
 @Rageingdh: unsubscribe
  • 11
  • 30
 @Rageingdh: 100% self projection coupled with 0% self awareness.

You strike again - completely oblivious of your very obvious hypocrisy.

You guys all play by the same playbook and aren't even aware of it. Are you aware of how you always play the victim yet lash out at everyone and then claim foul play? Go back and read over your comments and let's rethink this one more time shall we?
  • 12
  • 30
 @Rageingdh: So rather than sitting with that thought - trying to recognize if there's any validity to feedback that may make you feel uncomfortable - you shrug it off and laugh so that you can ignore it.

Strong personality bro. That's true strength.
  • 12
  • 30
 @Rageingdh: Your last comment is a perfect example of

"oh, lookie here. Perhaps you should have left your Trump hating and mean spirited comments to yourself. But I know youz guyz can’t help yourself. Any chance ya get to denigrate someone you don’t agree with and then y’all are thumbsing each other up for all the nasty comments you make because all the Trump haters gotta stick together. Youz guyz truly are like revenge of the nerds but not even close to as cool as them."
  • 12
  • 30
 @Rageingdh: Again, your lack of self awareness and introspection if prohibiting you from seeing what's happening here. You came into the discussion calling people NERDS in full caps - making fun of everyone. Constantly lashing back at people for their non-support of a politician. Then saying everyone's being mean to you in return.

You have got to be able to see this. You can't be this obtuse could you be?
  • 21
 @Rageingdh: Your very first comment in this thread was "The Trump haters on here reminds me of Revenge of the Nerds except youz guyz aren’t as cool as the nerds."

Completely unprovoked. No one said anything to you prior to that comment.


__

Now somehow you believe that people are being mean to you and you don't know why. Then you think it's because they have some vendetta against you and you're just this innocent person in the corner who was attacked unprovoked.

Do better man. learn a bit of introspection. This is ridiculous
  • 12
  • 41
 @Rageingdh: Its sad, pathetic even, that calling Trump stupid or a moron, or anything with negative connotation that he quite literally is, has Trumpers instantly infer its them that they are being called that so they leap to the defense of the adult sized toddler that has nothing but absolute disdain for them.

As he said himself, he "doesn't care about you," he "just wants your vote."
  • 13
  • 23
 @Rageingdh: I actually blasted Trump in his first term and I thought he was crazy. But through all that insanity, the world was a much more peaceful place (or so it seems). Then, you get the Dems and liberals of the democratic regimes and you can see how woke and stupid people are. So, this time, I'm actually looking forward to see what Trump does for this world. I think he deserves a second chance to make thing right. With the world being so woke these days, especially with fake shit in every form of media, we really need some sanity and conservatism to move forward. This woke shit is just no good for all!
  • 22
 @CSharp: When you separate rhetoric (which Trumps is usually insane or just plain dumb) from policy, Trumps is really not some insane radical the left portray him to be. On Policy he's closer to Bill Clinton of the 90's than even someone like Bush.

I share your sentiment. The world is a mess and some common sense, security through strength, and back to reality policies are what we need. The Meritocracy needs to return, not filling of diversity quotas for the sake of nothing but diversity.
  • 22
 @bmied31: but how can you simply ignore what the president says lol? You can’t say “yeah well his policy’s are fine you just can’t listen to him or believe anything he says”. Nothing should carry more weight than the words of a president.
  • 12
We saw 4 years of Trump, and outside of his idiotic covid handling it was above average for a republican in terms of policy.
  • 22
 @bmied31: but the man was stopped by members of his party who actually challenged him. He nearly erased all medical protections for those with preexisting conditions if it didn’t come down to one republican, John McCain, putting a stop to that.

He has fired all those people. He owns the Supreme Court, he owns Congress, there isn’t a single person left speaking against him. Even mark zukerberg bowed his head.

Now he’s talking about military force against Greenland, taking Panama Canal, consuming Canada, and more.

The man will be a wild cannon this term. Just watch. It will look nothing like his first 4 years. We should all be terrified.
  • 32
 @bmied31: The man killed hundreds of thousands of Americans due to him pretending Covid was fake and convincing his moronic followers it was a flu. He tripled the deficit. He alienated us from all our allies. He nearly staged a successful coup of the U.S. presidency. And managed to overturn Roe versus wade despite over 70% of Americans believing he should have left it alone. He nearly bankrupted the soybean industry and had to federally subsidize the agricultural industry after kicking out all the Mexicans and they couldn’t find anyone to work their farms.

It was disastrous and he hasn’t even gotten started
  • 22
  • 21
 @CSharp: probably not much different than a weekend at Epstein’s Island
