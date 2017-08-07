Light the Fire - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2017







As the end of the season looms, the elite field prepares for the penultimate World Cup of the 2017 season. In the women's, Yana Belemoina is leading the series to many's surprise. With two World Cup wins under her belt, another victory could be enough to secure the overall win. In the men's, Nino Schurter seemed to be challenged on a couple of occasions, but has so far come out on top. Will today prove different?



A cooled down Mont-Sainte-Anne saw the daylight as the women's U23 field woke up for the penultimate World Cup of 2017.









After a day of downpours and no time for the course to dry, the ladies faced the most challenging conditions of the day.





Simon Andreassen rode towards the front of the field and adds another podium to his palmares with a third place.





Martins Blums' performance was second to none as he raced away from his competition towards victory.





Haley Batten had an off on Beatrice on the first lap, but held on to finish fourth.





Kate Courtney continues to be dominant. Another win by a mile for the young American.





Sina Frey took second today in the u23 women.





Italian Nadir Calledani, lived up to his number plate and rode a strong race, finishing second.





Peter Disera gave the home crowd what they wanted as he battled up front during the first laps. Disera eventually finished in 15th.





One mistake and this is the result. Find yourself stuck behind and you will loose valuable time.





Felix Belhumeur making his way up the course.





Sina Frei rode a solid race finishing in second.





Martins Blums pulls off another win in the U23 men and retains the overall.





Simon Andreassen took third for the U23 men.





Simon Vitzthum took fifth in Junior Men.





Kate Courtney left no doubt as to what her plans were. Taking the lead, racing down Beatrice.





No one came close today. Courtney making her way through the woods.





The U23 women had the day's toughest conditions with a slick and greasy course. Haley batten crashed in the first lap, but continued her race.





Blood was shed on the course today.





The top eight get to choose their start position on the grid.





Pendrel started a row back but would finish third.





Annie Last came out swinging on the start but faded by lap two.





Pauline Ferrand-Prevot shocked most when she finished second today.





Bad luck on the start for Jenny Rissveds meant staying about mid pack for her first race back.





Ukrainian Yana Belemoina has propelled herself to the top of the women's elite field this year.





As the clock ticks, photographers and videographers flock to the start line.





Catharine Pendrel in the lead, followed by Yana Belemoina and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.





Jenny Rissveds made her reappearance, but a crash after the start made her ride tough. She finished in 30th. Good to see you back Jenny!





Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is back with a vengeance. The French rider who has won world titles in road, cyclocross and mountain biking challenged Yana Belemoina and Catherine Pendrel.





Once she got away, this was the only view of Yana the rest of the field would see for the remainder of the race.





Catharine Pendrel was on the gas today, and had her best result of the season.





While Prevot looked pensive on the slick rocks in practice, she nailed it today.





Batty cuts her way through the crowd to the podium.





Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa crashed hard in training, breaking a rib. She raced nonetheless and finished in 20th.





Emily Batty took fourth today on home soil.





Yana Belomaina didn't look back after she took the lead.





The day didn't go as planned for Annie Last, but we likely haven't seen the last of her winning ways.





Erin Huck spent after a long battle.





Time for reflection.





Three elite World Cup wins in a young career.





Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Yana Belemoina hug.





Catharine Pendrel takes third as Belemoina watches.





Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.





Preparations for medal ceremonies.





Emily Batty, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Yana Belemoina, Catharine Pendrel and Irina Kalentieva. Emily Batty, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Yana Belemoina, Catharine Pendrel and Irina Kalentieva.









Florian Vogel your new European Champ was charged up at the start.





Jordan Sarrou rode strong today. He stayed out of trouble near the front only slipped back to 9th on the final lap.





With competition heating up in the last few rounds, would anyone finally be able to break Nino Schurter's supremacy?





The men are off!





Nino came out swinging before settling in for the long haul.





Gerhard Kerschbaumer rode to third place today in the men elite.





Nino Schurter is a strong starter and flew to the front. Titouan Carod followed close by and would continue to push. Nino Schurter is a strong starter and flew to the front. Titouan Carod followed close by and would continue to push.









Stephane Tempier rode to second place.





Nino sits back on Manny's wheel before turning on the after-burners on the last two laps.





Gerhard Kerschbaumer rode to third place today in the men elite.





That's one more. Nino is like a runaway train.





Sam Gaze's freewheel caused a huge loss in places. Gaze had to settle for 39th, but expect to see fireworks from this rider in the near future.





Stephane Tempier is in the form of his life. Although Schurter remained out of reach, Tempier took second.





Manuel Fumic took the gamble and overtook Nino Schurter. Flat out. Schurter overtook him shortly after. Fumic finished in 6th.





Carlos Coloma going low.





Ahead on all levels.





Consistent, skilled and by far the strongest. Schurter takes another win.





Schurter and Tempier look back to see how far back third place is.





Mathias takes his traditional post race seat.





Some had a harder day than others.





Maxime and Manny congratulate each other after coming in fifth and sixth.





It's a wrap!






