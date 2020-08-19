2021 Mondraker Podium - The World's Lightest Production XC Hardtail?

Aug 19, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

A longer and more fiercely fought battle than the number of teeth on your cassette is the weight of your frame. Cross-country hardtails are at the forefront of the battle and over the past few years with the launch of the Unno Aora, Specialized Epic, and now the new Mondraker Podium, that weight number has gotten steadily smaller.

It was only a year ago that the new Specialized Epic claimed to be the lightest production frame. Coming in at 790g for a size M with paint, the Epic matched the Unno Aora's weight, which until then was claimed to be the lightest production hardtail. The Barcelona-based brand openly showed their manufacturing ups and downs with attempting and succeeding at molding an entire composite frame in one shot, along with its more aggressive geometry compared to the rest of the XC hardtails out there.

But now the 2021 Mondraker Podium comes in at a claimed 775g for a size M, undercutting those bikes by roughly half a packet of your favorite Walkers crisps.

2021 Mondraker Podium
2021 Mondraker Podium
2021 Mondraker Podium

Information is currently a bit thin on the ground about how Mondraker actually achieved this. Or exactly what you get for the 775g. Some manufacturers in the past have forgone most of the hardware, cable routing parts and frame protection to artificially lighten the frame weight. Lots of the secrets to light hardtails is contained on the inside, woven into the layup, fibers and resin used. New options are always being developed, refined and found in the bike industry, so it's likely that the Podium is using some of the latest available fibers and resins, along with a meticulous attention to detail in the layup schedule to achieve the low weight.

But the Podium does carry on the theme from their ridiculously light F-Podium full suspension XC bike that we saw early last year. That bike used German company 3C to aid in the composite engineering of the frame and ultimately bring the Stealth Air Technology badge to the F-Podium and now the Podium hardtail.

It seems that the 775g weight tag isn't just reserved for the top end RR SL variant, with all models receiving the same lightweight frame.

2021 Mondraker Podium Geometry

Fork travel is 100mm and there are four sizes from S to XL on offer. The Podium is available in four models ranging from the Podium Carbon RR SL to the Podium Carbon.

Only the Podium Carbon R uses Fox suspension and Shimano drivetrain and brakes, while the other three bikes all use RockShox SIDs and SRAM drivetrains and brakes. The top end Podium Carbon RR SL has a SID Ultimate RL fork, Level Ultimate brakes, XX1 AXS and a Mavic Crossmax XL wheelset.

2021 Mondraker Podium
Podium Carbon RR SL
2021 Mondraker Podium
Podium Carbon RR
2021 Mondraker Podium
Podium Carbon R
2021 Mondraker Podium
Podium Carbon

Claimed weights for the full bikes are as crazy light as the frame, with the Podium Carbon RR SL coming in at 7.8kg (17.2 lb), the Podium Carbon RR at 8.4kg (18.5 lb), the Podium Carbon R at 8.9kg (19.6 lb), and the Podium Carbon at 9.3kg (20.5 lb).

Pricing starts at an estimated €4,199 with more information on the higher models to come soon, and also available at mondraker.com.

26 Comments

  • 15 0
 The Canyon unicorn will be pretty upset about this
  • 10 2
 That is insane and doesn't feel safe, but I'm sure it is. My "light" carbon road bike is just over 16 lbs and somehow they got a xc bike with a suspension fork within a rounding error of it. Pretty impressive.
  • 12 0
 Lightest today*
  • 13 2
 Can we call them Agressive Gravel Bikes ?
  • 43 0
 DownGravel is the proper vernacular.
  • 1 0
 My thoughts exactly.
  • 1 0
 Grountain Bike. Thanks @angryasian
  • 5 0
 Can I borrow that top tube to floss with?
  • 1 0
 I think a lot of folks here would love to get some real Roberts style nitty gritty on how this type of thing is done. A lot of folks just dont understand how much work goes into a high end carbon frame.

@ Anyone at Pinkbike....why doesnt the @ function work here with all your names?
  • 2 0
 I remember when I got my XC bike below 21pounds in 2003 and thought that was a feat!
  • 1 0
 With the increasingly rugged courses for XC, I guess the weight savings allow for more consideration for stronger casing tires, droppers, and possibly tire inserts?
  • 3 1
 To coin a famous TV commercial here in the UK........SNAP CRACKLE & POP
  • 2 0
 How does Mavic keep hoodwinking manufacturers into speccing their garbage mtb wheels as OEM
  • 1 0
 It looks like they minimized material along the top tube and chainstays to save those 15 grams.
  • 1 0
 Didn’t we just have the bonkers light Canyon yesterday? Man if only I had deep pockets.
  • 2 0
 What kinda unicorn hair is this made out of?
  • 6 0
 unicorn pubes.
  • 1 0
 Crazy that a few years ago, I would have read that HTA and said.... woah - so slack.
  • 2 1
 Knolly's lawyers are gonna come knockin'...
  • 1 1
 Flip the stem, riser bars, dropper post. Not gonna try and break it. Just want it to be fun.
  • 1 0
 I guess you'd be fine with that, would make for a fun bike. You'd only need to resort to external routing for your dropper post it seems. No big deal, there are enough brands offering that (though unfortunately it seems YEP quit doing that) and of course you can use tie wraps or whatever it takes to guide the cables. The seattube does have bottle bosses though. If they're open, you can just remove the bolts and you have room to slide the saddle down. If these bosses are blind though (so closed), even with the bolts removed you probably have limited room for the seatpost even though the seatpost appears to be fairly straight.
  • 1 0
 nice
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



