Limar Announces New Full-Face Helmet

We are continuing to expand our mountain bike helmet offerings with the addition of the Livigno full-face helmet. Joining the Tonale and Etna in our E_VOLUTION collection, the Livigno is ideal for enduro and downhill riders wanting a lightweight and breathable helmet option with the increased protection of a full-face.The Livigno comes equipped with a full range of luxury features, including an adjustable visor, excellent ventilation, and MIPS Node safety system. The Air Fit Evo size adjustment system allows the best comfort of the helmet through its multi-level multi-directional adjustment around the head. The cheek pads are available in different thicknesses and easily removable. The Fidlock magnetic closure system lets you fasten and unfasten the chin strap quickly even when wearing gloves. The medium sized helmet weighs just 590 grams.$249.95Medium, LargeBlack, Sand, Green, Deep MintMedium - 590g, Large - 640gLivigno has all of the features to be the best choice among full-face Enduro helmets.The construction technology of the "in-mold double shell" combines the best protective performance of expanded polystyrene with the total external protection of polycarbonate, to achieve a super light and highly ventilated helmet, both very important features for the comfort of the biker.The MIPS Node system completes the safety package, allowing you to enjoy adrenaline-pumping experiences with the awareness of being fully protected.Livigno is equipped with a fixed super light chin guard in ABS coupled with expanded polypropylene to ensure maximum energy absorption in the event of an impact, protection from branches, rocks, and unexpected protrusions. When dealing with rough roads, steep trails, and hard climbs, it is important to consider every detail and choose the best.Livigno meets the strictest international safety standards, CE, CPSC and ASTM (for downhill use).Minimizing the weight is always the heart of every project.The goal of total protection is always a priority; however, our goal is to offer the lightest and most comfortable product. The medium-sized Livigno weighs only 590 grams.The Air Fit Evo size adjustment system allows the best comfort of the helmet through its multi-level multi-directional adjustment for an exact fit.The ventilation system allows air to circulate freely inside the shell; it is guided through the front holes by a system of internal channels, refreshing the head and maintaining an ideal temperature.The Fidlock magnetic closure system lets you fasten and unfasten the chin strap quickly even when wearing gloves.The cheek pads are available in different thicknesses and easily removable when needed (in case of an accident, this is particularly important).