Limar's Etna Helmet Focuses on Comfort & Coverage - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Limar's new Etna at Taipei Cycle Show 2023

The ever-so-slightly flexible connection between the ear-loops and main helmet aid comfort.

I look uncomfortable, but that wasn't certainly down to the helmet - sadly that's just my vibe.

The helmet offers good coverage around the back.

Limar is an Italian brand that predominantly makes helmets. Although perhaps better known for their road line, they have recently begun to venture into off-road protection. They continue that trend by now releasing the three-quarters coverage Etna model. It joins their existing open-face models, most notably their higher-end Tonale.The Etna (as in Mount) features MIPS and has an RRP of €185. It will be available in two sizes. Medium (53 - 57 cm & 450 grams) and large (57 - 61 cm & 500 grams). The helmet features a total of 15 vents, with 2 in the front, 8 over the top of the helmet and give at the rear. The visor lifts up and looks to be able to accommodate goggles or glasses easily, although I didn't have any on hand to try. The helmet will be available in five different colours. The helmet featured here is in the Matt Black Titanium colorway.Having used this style of helmet in the past, a common complaint that I personally have is how the side elements can press in on the side of my face. Whilst most helmets give options of different pad widths that lessen the problem, I have tended to find it persists in the models I've tried and ridden in. With the Etna, the connection between the looped ear-guard is more flexible. What this means in terms of protection I can't say, but for me, it felt comfortable in the brief time I had it on to look simultaneously awkward and absent in photos.