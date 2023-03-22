Limar's Etna Helmet Focuses on Comfort & Coverage - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Mar 22, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
Limar's new Etna at Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Limar is an Italian brand that predominantly makes helmets. Although perhaps better known for their road line, they have recently begun to venture into off-road protection. They continue that trend by now releasing the three-quarters coverage Etna model. It joins their existing open-face models, most notably their higher-end Tonale.

The Etna (as in Mount) features MIPS and has an RRP of €185. It will be available in two sizes. Medium (53 - 57 cm & 450 grams) and large (57 - 61 cm & 500 grams). The helmet features a total of 15 vents, with 2 in the front, 8 over the top of the helmet and give at the rear. The visor lifts up and looks to be able to accommodate goggles or glasses easily, although I didn't have any on hand to try. The helmet will be available in five different colours. The helmet featured here is in the Matt Black Titanium colorway.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The ever-so-slightly flexible connection between the ear-loops and main helmet aid comfort.

Having used this style of helmet in the past, a common complaint that I personally have is how the side elements can press in on the side of my face. Whilst most helmets give options of different pad widths that lessen the problem, I have tended to find it persists in the models I've tried and ridden in. With the Etna, the connection between the looped ear-guard is more flexible. What this means in terms of protection I can't say, but for me, it felt comfortable in the brief time I had it on to look simultaneously awkward and absent in photos.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
Taipei Cycle Show 2023
I look uncomfortable, but that wasn't certainly down to the helmet - sadly that's just my vibe.

Taipei Cycle Show 2023
The helmet offers good coverage around the back.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Helmets Limar Taipei Cycle Show 2023


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
155601 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
84167 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
75098 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
72752 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
64153 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
59883 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
56231 views
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
55740 views

4 Comments

  • 7 1
 If that helmet were a woman I would say its a fox!
  • 2 0
 Stick a visor on that bad boy and it'll be perfect for my Master Chief cosplay.
  • 1 0
 I thought Henry left? Good to see ya bud!
  • 1 0
 Seems very nice!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029514
Mobile Version of Website