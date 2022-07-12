Raaw Announces Limited Edition Jibb & Madonna Öhlins Kits

Jul 12, 2022
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  


PRESS RELEASE: RAAW Mountain Bikes

A limited batch of Swedish gold has arrived at our HQ and is ready for action!

Ever since we started working with Öhlins, we’ve been in love with their products. They came to mountain bikes with a huge background in motorsport, both on two and four wheels. Their general approach to suspension design is to take care of the energy of an impact on its way into the travel through the compression damping. And that is where their products shine.

When things get rowdy, it’s that damped compression that avoids losing yourself deep in the travel. The shock and fork will have your back no matter what. This Öhlins approach helps keep the bike composed in every riding situation and the usable range of adjustment, both on high-speed and low-speed compression, makes it the tool of choice and a firm favorite here at RAAW.

The Jibb with Öhlins RXF36 and TTX22M or TTX2Air

We’ve offered the Öhlins TTX22M coil and TTX2Air shock since the beginning of last year and saw an opportunity to do a limited batch of chassis kits that includes one of those two shock options, an RXF36 for the Jibb or an RXF38 for the Madonna, all tied together with a Cane Creek Hellbender 70 headset.

The Madonna V2.2 with Öhlins RXF38 and TTX22M or TTX2Air

All options are in stock and ready to ship. The Jibb Öhlins Kit starts at €3.995 (€3.357 outside the EU) and the Madonna Öhlins Kit starts at €4.095 (€3.441 outside the EU) and are only available as long as stock lasts.



For more information go to raawmtb.com.

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That black and gold looks sexy. Pair it with a gold plate of a SRAM XX1 cassette and gold XX1 chain, voila!





