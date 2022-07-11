Lindsay Donovan Selected as Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer

I’m honoured to be selected for this years Wildcard spot. Thank you to everyone who voted for my image. I’ve followed this contest for years and it will be an amazing opportunity to participate in this challenge. Whistler is where I learned to mountain bike at a ladies' evening clinic and it’s been years since I’ve been back to the bike park. It will be fun and interesting to revisit these trails with more skills on a bike and a more refined eye in photography. I’m excited to see what everyone puts together from this event! — Lindsay Donovan