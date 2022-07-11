Lindsay Donovan Selected as Crankworx Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer

Jul 11, 2022
by Crankworx  
Ted Morton and Keri Lewis at Sol Mountain. Photo: Lindsay Donovan.

Your votes have earned Lindsay Donovan a wildcard spot at the 2022 Deep Summer Photo Challenge! The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the wildcard photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.


bigquotesI’m honoured to be selected for this years Wildcard spot. Thank you to everyone who voted for my image. I’ve followed this contest for years and it will be an amazing opportunity to participate in this challenge. Whistler is where I learned to mountain bike at a ladies' evening clinic and it’s been years since I’ve been back to the bike park. It will be fun and interesting to revisit these trails with more skills on a bike and a more refined eye in photography. I’m excited to see what everyone puts together from this event!Lindsay Donovan

Lindsay will be up against Heather Young, Jeremy Allen, Kaz Yamamura, Rob Perry, and Trish Bromley, with the unique opportunity to shoot, edit and weave together a photo slideshow that captures the best of Whistler’s mountain bike culture in just three days. The final three to five-minute video slideshow then screens before fans and a panel of expert industry judges with the winning photographer awarded $5000. This year's screening will be held during Crankworx on Tuesday, August 9th, at 8:30pm at the Olympic Plaza in Whistler, BC.

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 no brainer.... congrats
  • 1 0
 The work speaks for itself well deserved. The entire cast of these should be a vote IMO.





