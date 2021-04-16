Litespeed Release Pinhoti III Titanium Trail Bike - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 16, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Litespeed have released their updated titanium hardtail, the Pinhoti III. The new version has more of an emphasis on general trail riding, with contemporary geometry and a tubeset that delivers a plush and functional ride, according to design engineer Brad DeVaney. Of course, it's still a hardtail, so plush might not be the most accurate adjective...

The bike is ideal for a variety of riders, according to Litespeed - from endurance riders to bikepackers. The bike has a 67.5-degree head tube angle with a 130mm fork and it is able to use either 29" or 27.5" wheels, on sizes small through extra large. There's now tire clearance for up to 29 x 2.6" or 27.5" x 3.0" rubber, and it can accept up to a 140mm fork. There's additionally an extra small size built around 27.5" wheels. Bikes are also available with custom geometry.




The Pinhoti III has a full 3AL/2.5V titanium frame which is shaped via cold working in Litespeed's Chattanooga, TN factory. There is a CNC-machined titanium chainstay yoke, asymmetric and dropped drive-side chainstays, and integrated dropper cable routing. There's a PF30 BB shell with the option of a T47 threaded bottom bracket as an upgrade.

Bikes can be configured with a variety of build options, with pricing starting at $4,745 USD for a Shimano SLX build. All bikes can be configured and ordered online at Litespeed's site or through Litespeed retailers.

For more information, visit litespeed.com








17 Comments

  • 6 0
 I didn’t realize Litespeed was still around, last time I heard their name was when a real meth of a guy was bragging to me about his super lite titanium bike he had that he could lift with his pinky....I wonder where it came from????
  • 1 0
 The Lynskey family started Litespeed, ended up moving to Chattanooga, and sold the company in the late 90s. Litespeed's new owners kept operating there and the Lynskey descendants started a Titanium competitor under the family name a few years later. So now there are two Ti-proficient, US bike manufacturers in southeast Tennessee!
  • 1 0
 That's awesome litespeed is still in business. I remember wanting one of their frames back in the 90s.
  • 9 2
 I love geo charts with a mix of freedom units and Metric. . .
  • 2 0
 you would love the UK then
  • 1 0
 Bike geometry tables are all in mm in the UK @adrennan:
  • 1 0
 I know these legacy companies are going for a different crowd, but why call the geo on a bike "contemporary", with reach numbers from 2014, a steep head angle and a long, slack seat tube? This looks like an interesting bike packing bike, or even a xc race type bike for someone not at all concerned about weight. To call it a trail bike with contemporary geometry though is pretty strange, unless you haven't paid attention to bike geo for most of a decade.
  • 3 1
 I didn't know they were out of Chattanooga. Very cool.
  • 2 1
 @hardtailparty this looks right up your ally, i would love to see a review on this one day!
  • 3 1
 Not pretty but sexy af
  • 1 0
 I rode the Pinhotis this past weekend. Fun trails. That is all for now.
  • 2 1
 Zaskar called, they want their frame back...
  • 1 0
 Didnt they have an "aggressive" ti hardtail a few years back?
  • 2 0
 looks like a lynsky
  • 1 0
 That subtle curve in the top tube is really gettin' me.
  • 1 1
 If I was going to buy a hardtail it would likely be this. Whooa!
  • 1 0
 Engineering meets art.

