Litespeed Release Pinhoti III Titanium Trail Bike - Pond Beaver 2021

Litespeed have released their updated titanium hardtail, the Pinhoti III. The new version has more of an emphasis on general trail riding, with contemporary geometry and a tubeset that delivers a plush and functional ride, according to design engineer Brad DeVaney. Of course, it's still a hardtail, so plush might not be the most accurate adjective...
The bike is ideal for a variety of riders, according to Litespeed - from endurance riders to bikepackers. The bike has a 67.5-degree head tube angle with a 130mm fork and it is able to use either 29" or 27.5" wheels, on sizes small through extra large. There's now tire clearance for up to 29 x 2.6" or 27.5" x 3.0" rubber, and it can accept up to a 140mm fork. There's additionally an extra small size built around 27.5" wheels. Bikes are also available with custom geometry.
The Pinhoti III has a full 3AL/2.5V titanium frame which is shaped via cold working in Litespeed's Chattanooga, TN factory. There is a CNC-machined titanium chainstay yoke, asymmetric and dropped drive-side chainstays, and integrated dropper cable routing. There's a PF30 BB shell with the option of a T47 threaded bottom bracket as an upgrade.
Bikes can be configured with a variety of build options, with pricing starting at $4,745 USD for a Shimano SLX build. All bikes can be configured and ordered online at Litespeed's site or through Litespeed retailers.
For more information, visit litespeed.com
17 Comments
Post a Comment