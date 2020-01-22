Liv & Giant USA Announce Partnership with Rebecca Rusch

Jan 22, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, author, and Emmy winner Rebecca Rusch parted ways with Niner back in December and today, Liv Cycling announced that she has begun a multi-year partnership with Liv and Giant.

Rusch will represent Liv and Giant at races, expeditions, and events such as the Sea Otter Classic, and Roam Bike Fest on the Liv Avail Advanced Pro, Pique Advanced Pro 29 and Intrigue Advanced. Giant Group USA, which includes the Giant, Liv, Momentum and CADEX brands, also has bicycle category exclusivity for Rebecca’s Private Idaho, Rusch’s gravel bike festival as well as Rusch Academy, her multi-day cycling retreats.

bigquotesWe are so pleased and honored to join forces with Rebecca -- she is the real deal. She is a tremendous athlete who is inspiring to all riders, and she shares our vision to get more people on bikes. Rebecca will have great impact helping Liv develop products for riders of all types. She joins an industry-leading team of women, from our leader and Chairperson Bonnie Tu, to all of the women in our global organization including professional athletes such as Marianne Vos.John Thompson, General Manager of Giant Group USA

Thompson said Liv’s partnership with Rusch meshes with the brand’s long term direction.

bigquotesWe are fostering and searching for women’s talent, and our USA office has multiple roles open that we are enthusiastic to fill including a very powerful Liv Business Manager. We are committed to working with athletes, having women engineering bikes for women, and having talented women lead our efforts to get more women riding bikes in America,” says Thompson about the value and impact of women throughout Giant Group USA.John Thompson




Rusch was inducted into the International Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in 2019 and she has won seven world championships in multiple disciplines. She’s the only female competitor to win the iconic Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race four times (2009-2012) and is a three-peat 24-hour solo MTB world champion (2007-2009). She won the Dirty Kanza gravel grinder race in multiple distances and holds the women’s record for fastest time on the 142-mile Kokopelli Trail through Colorado and Utah. Her self-supported expedition rides include ascending and descending Mt. Kilimanjaro, cycling the 1,200 mile Ho Chi Minh Trail, powering through the 350-mile Iditarod Trail Invitational in winter, and established the first record on the Arkansas High Country Route, netting over 1,000 miles and an elevation gain of 84,373 feet in only eight days.


bigquotesRusch is an inspirational figure who fits perfectly with Liv’s mission and goals. We build bikes from the ground up for women, with frames that fit our bodies and components that respond to our strength. Rusch shows us how she, and so many women, push through perceived boundaries, and she is aligned with our shared vision to bring cycling to more women around the world.Bonnie Tu, founder and CEO of Liv Cycling




8 Comments

  • 33 0
 Normally I would congratulate the rider...but in this case, congratulations giant.
  • 2 0
 No cap, she’s hot property
  • 2 0
 Indeed. I have worked with Rebecca several times and she's an outstanding human being. Congrats Liv/Giant. Godspeed, Rebecca!
  • 2 0
 @lalientoxc: no cap indeed
  • 6 0
 Glad to see this one!
  • 2 0
 A great pick up for Liv/Giant. Rebecca will definitely bring a lot of attention to the Liv brand. A bad ass on a bike and she has an infectious personality that makes people want to ride.

I expect big things from this...
  • 5 0
 Well deserved.
  • 2 0
 Awesome! One of the toughest people I’ve ever followed, watched, or read about. Can’t wait to see where this partnership goes!

