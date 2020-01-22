Liv & Giant USA Announce Partnership with Rebecca Rusch

We are so pleased and honored to join forces with Rebecca -- she is the real deal. She is a tremendous athlete who is inspiring to all riders, and she shares our vision to get more people on bikes. Rebecca will have great impact helping Liv develop products for riders of all types. She joins an industry-leading team of women, from our leader and Chairperson Bonnie Tu, to all of the women in our global organization including professional athletes such as Marianne Vos. — John Thompson, General Manager of Giant Group USA