Liv Cycling Announces Intrigue E+ Trail Bike Series

I recently rode Liv's new Intrigue Advanced Pro 29
, and now the brand has updated the eMTB version, the Intrigue X E+. The Intrigue X E+ has 140/150mm of travel, uses Giant’s Maestro 2.0 suspension technology, features flip chip adjustable frame geometry, suspension tuned for women, and has a Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor. It comes in two models, the Intrigue X E+1 ($5700 USD) and the Intrigue X E+ 2 ($5200 USD).
The Intrigue X E+ is built using Liv's 3F design philosophy and is available in XS, S, M and L sizes. XS frames come with 27.5-inch wheels, while S-L frames come with 29-inch wheels. Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor
The SyncDrive Pro motor features assist modes that range from 100 to 360% of a rider’s effort. Range depends on terrain, elevation, acceleration, weight and other circumstances; Liv says that, when fully charged, the battery can last up to 190km before recharging.
The new EnergyPak Smart 625wh battery is integrated into the downtube of the ALUXX SL-Grade aluminum frame, and offers a sleek look and easy removal and insertion for charging, replacing and storing. The Intrigue X E+ also comes with a smart charger for longer battery life and fast charging.
The Intrigue X E+ series includes a handlebar-mounted RideControl Ergo that allows the rider to adjust riding modes with two key data indicators – battery level and support level. RideControl Ergo also provides Smart Assist Mode that provides pedal assistance when and where needed and a Walk Assist feature that offers appropriate power for walking the bike over varied terrain. Other Spec Details:
Intrigue X E+ models are equipped with a 1x12 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, dropper seatpost, a new and improved chainstay protector and Liv’s new Sylvia SL E+ saddle. Intrigue X E+ is available with Boost hub spacing and added tire clearance (up to 2.6-inch). Additionally, Intrigue X E+ models feature tubeless wheelset and tires.
The Intrigue X E+ will be available worldwide this fall. Learn more at www.liv-cycling.com/intrigue-x-e
