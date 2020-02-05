Liv Cycling Signs Up-and-Coming Athletes to Roster & Registers Only Sanctioned All-Women EWS Team

Liv Cycling has been my partner since 2015 and their bikes and gear help me perform at my best. My connection with Liv became even stronger when I was pregnant. They gave me full support and believed in my comeback. Since our daughter was born in January 2018, I’ve had my two best seasons so far. Liv is more than a sponsor -- they offer support for all the women on Liv Racing, bringing out the best in each of us.” — Professional triathlete and Olympian Radka Kahlefeldt