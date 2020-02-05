Liv Cycling Signs Up-and-Coming Athletes to Roster & Registers Only Sanctioned All-Women EWS Team

Feb 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Savilia Blunk is a U23 cross-country mountain bike athlete
Fourteen-year-old Riley Miller races enduro


Earlier this month, Liv Cycling announced their partnership with the Queen of Pain, Rebecca Rusch. Now, Liv Cycling has revealed the Liv Racing 2020 roster. The brand welcomes up-and-coming mountain bikers athletes Savilia Blunk and Riley Miller as well as triathlete Lisa Tertsch to the team. The three athletes join the 14 women who comprised Liv Racing 2019, all of whom return for 2020.

Savilia Blunk is a U23 cross-country mountain bike athlete who won the 2017 and 2018 National Championships and finished second in 2019. Fourteen-year-old enduro racer, Riley Miller won the 2019 East Coast Junior Mountain Bike Championships, finished second at the EWS80 in Crankworx, Whistler, B.C. and second at the Eastern States Cup Enduro World Series Qualifier in the Pro Women's class.

Started in 2019, there are now 17 women from seven countries on Liv Racing. This includes four women riding on the only sanctioned all-women team in the Enduro World Series. Liv Racing also has two cross country riders competing in the World Cup this year.

Liv Cycling at their launch event in April 2019 at Sea Otter.
During the Northstar EWS
Rae Morrison has been a long-time Liv athlete on the EWS circuit.

In 2020, Liv Racing also welcomes new team manager Elizabeth Walker, and returning Liv Racing team mechanic Jessica Brousseau. Walker is a former technical representative for Liv Cycling and mountain bike skills coach for Ladies AllRide and Grit Clinics.

bigquotesWe have increased our commitment to Liv Racing by investing in new athletes, additional staff infrastructure, and elevated race support. Athlete feedback is essential to our process of designing and engineering best in class bikes and gear. Each of these women is pushing the limits in her discipline while also furthering Liv’s mission.Phoebe Liu, Chief Branding Officer of Giant Group

Liv says that the Liv Racing athletes support the brand as product testers. Most recently, the Pique 29, was tested by Liv athlete Kaysee Armstrong. Liv Cycling has designed and engineered more than 50 models from the ground up for women using their 3F philosophy.

bigquotesLiv Cycling has been my partner since 2015 and their bikes and gear help me perform at my best. My connection with Liv became even stronger when I was pregnant. They gave me full support and believed in my comeback. Since our daughter was born in January 2018, I’ve had my two best seasons so far. Liv is more than a sponsor -- they offer support for all the women on Liv Racing, bringing out the best in each of us.”Professional triathlete and Olympian Radka Kahlefeldt

The full roster for 2020 includes:

● Caroline Washam (Mooresville, North Carolina) – Gravity athlete specializing in downhill and dual slalom
● Rae Morrison (Nelson, New Zealand) - Gravity athlete specializing in enduro
● Leonie Picton (Whistler, BC, Canada) – Gravity athlete specializing in enduro
● Riley Miller (Burke, Vermont) - Gravity athlete specializing in enduro and downhill
● Isabella Naughton (Flagstaff, Arizona) – Gravity athlete specializing in enduro
● Savilia Blunk (Durango, Colorado) – World Cup cross country athlete
● Sandra Walter (Coquitlam, BC, Canada) – World Cup cross country athlete
● Crystal Anthony (Bentonville, Arkansas) – Marathon, cross country, gravel and cyclocross athlete
● Kaysee Armstrong (Knoxville, Tennessee) – Marathon, cross country, gravel and cyclocross athlete
● Serena Bishop Gordon (Bend, Oregon) - Marathon mountain biker, gravel and cyclocross athlete
● Lesley Paterson (San Diego, California) – Off-road XTERRA Triathlete
● Sam Scipio (Chicago, Illinois) – Gravel, cyclocross and adventure cycling athlete
● Lisa Tertsch (Darmstadt, Germany) - ITU World Cup Triathlete
● Radka Kahlefeldt (Queensland, Australia) – Ironman 70.3 Triathlete and former Olympian
● Shirin Gerami (London, England) – Ironman 70.3 Triathlete
● Allysa Seely (Colorado Springs, Colorado) – Paralympic Triathlete
● Ayesha McGowan (Decatur, Georgia) – Road athlete


Learn more about Liv Racing here.

Posted In:
Videos Racing Rumours Rae Morrison Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
69961 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
60258 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
55050 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
52461 views
10 of the Best Mountain Bike Saddles Ridden & Rated
52295 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
47786 views
Now Closed: Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory
42795 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
39256 views

6 Comments

  • 8 0
 Good luck in 2020 ladies!
  • 7 0
 This is awesome!
  • 5 0
 Arizona representing!! Go Isabella!!
  • 2 0
 Well done Giant/Liv. Full sponsorship of Radka during pregnancy especially makes me feel good about giving $$ to this company. I've bought 3 Giants so far, with corporate moves like this I'll keep at it.
  • 3 0
 I love seeing this. Great work Liv!
  • 3 0
 Ballin out!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007857
Mobile Version of Website