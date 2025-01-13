Powered by Outside

Liv Factory Racing Signs Marin Lowe & Tyler Jacobs

Jan 13, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Tyler Jacobs
photo
Marin Lowe


Jennifer Jackson announced her departure from Liv Factory Racing at the end of 2024 and, while we have yet to discover where she lands in 2025, her former team has announced their roster.

For 2025, Liv Factory Racing has signed Canada's Marin Lowe and South Africa's Tyler Jacobs. Lowe and Jacobs are both 19 years old and will be competing in the U23 category this coming season. They will be joining Switzerland's Linda Indergand and Ronja Blochlinger on the team.

You can learn more about Lowe by reading her athlete profile on the Liv website here and learn more about Jacobs here.


photo
Linda Indergand
photo
Ronja Blochlinger


