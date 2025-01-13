Liv Factory Racing Signs Marin Lowe & Tyler Jacobs

Jennifer Jackson announced her departure
from Liv Factory Racing at the end of 2024 and, while we have yet to discover where she lands in 2025, her former team has announced their roster.
For 2025, Liv Factory Racing has signed Canada's Marin Lowe and South Africa's Tyler Jacobs. Lowe and Jacobs are both 19 years old and will be competing in the U23 category this coming season. They will be joining Switzerland's Linda Indergand and Ronja Blochlinger on the team.
