Liv Factory Signs Linda Indergrand, Sarah Hill & Dani Johnson

Liv Cycling has signed World Cup cross-country and short track rider Linda Indergand (SUI) and stage race, marathon, cross-country and gravel racer Sarah Hill (RSA) to Liv Factory Racing and enduro racer Dani Johnson (USA) to the Liv Racing Collective.
Indergand is a World Cup cross-country and short track rider who has achieved top 10 finishes at World Cup events, finished 8th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and earned second place in both the 2020 and 2014 National Championships in Switzerland.
|I am incredibly proud to join the Liv team. I remember seeing the Liv brand for the first time when I was growing up, it was so inspiring. As I learned more about the brand I realized that Liv shares the same passion I do - together we seek to bring more women into cycling and racing. It’s a dream come true to have Liv’s support as I pursue my goals and show the world what I can do.—Linda Indergand
Hill, a stage race, marathon, cross-country and gravel racer, holds the African leader’s jersey for Cape Epic and has competed at the South African National Championships and UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships.
|I am beyond excited to be able to say that I will be racing for the team of my dreams in 2021. Liv Factory Racing encourages my versatility amongst the dirt-disciplines, and I can't wait for the 2021 race line-up. I have been pursuing this goal for years, and to finally have the opportunity to step up my racing from a domestic to international level is a dream come true.—Sarah Hill
Johnson, who ran track at the University of Colorado Boulder, has competed in dual slalom and pump track events and is ready to translate those skills into her first full enduro season.
|This opportunity is truly a dream. I’m honored that the wonderful ladies at Liv believe in me, and I’m excited to share our journey.—Dani Johnson
● Liv Factory Racing
is the off-road team that consists of Indergand, Hill, and Liv Racing veteran riders Kaysee Armstrong and Isabella Naughton. These women will compete on the world stage at World Cup and EWS events.
● Liv Racing Collective
includes professional athletes who compete across multiple disciplines around the world, including newcomer Johnson and nine returning riders:
○ Crystal Anthony (Bentonville, Arkansas) – Marathon XC, cross country, gravel and cyclocross athlete
○ Serena Bishop Gordon (Bend, Oregon) – Marathon XC, gravel and cyclocross athlete
○ Dani Johnson (San Diego, California) – Enduro athlete
○ Radka Kahlefeldt (Queensland, Australia) – Ironman 70.3 Triathlete and Olympian
○ Riley Miller (Burke, Vermont) – Enduro athlete
○ Rae Morrison (Nelson, New Zealand) – Enduro athlete
○ Leonie Picton (Whistler, BC, Canada) – Enduro athlete
○ Allysa Seely (Colorado Springs, Colorado) – Paralympic Triathlete
○ Lisa Tertsch (Darmstadt, Germany) – ITU World Cup Triathlete
○ Sandra Walter (Coquitlam, BC, Canada) – World Cup XCO athlete
For 2021, all of Liv Racing will continue to be supported by team director Brook Hopper, with team manager Elizabeth Walker and team mechanic Jessica Brousseau dedicated to the success of the Liv Factory Racing team and the Liv Racing Collective.
Learn more about Liv Racing at Liv-Cycling.com/Liv-Racing
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment