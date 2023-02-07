Liv Release Lurra Value-Focused Hardtail

The 66-degree headtube angle is paired to relatively high stacks for each size, meaning steep trails should be easier to navigate.

Liv, the sister brand of Giant that specializes in women's bikes and equipment, has released its new hardtail, the Lurra.The bike uses 27.5" wheels for the small and extra small sizes, and will have an additional 29" option for small frames, with the medium and large bikes only being available with the large 29" wheel size. With a 130 mm fork and a dropper seatpost, this bike hopes to give a lot of downhill performance for value-focused hardtail riders. That fork is coupled with a 66-degree head tube angle and 438mm chainstays. The bike also features a 76 degree seat tube angle, to help weigh the front end on climbs.Reach figures range from 393 to 443 mm from the extra small to the large sizes to give quite a tight spread of sizing options.