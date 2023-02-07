Liv Release Lurra Value-Focused Hardtail

Feb 7, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Liv, the sister brand of Giant that specializes in women's bikes and equipment, has released its new hardtail, the Lurra.

The bike uses 27.5" wheels for the small and extra small sizes, and will have an additional 29" option for small frames, with the medium and large bikes only being available with the large 29" wheel size. With a 130 mm fork and a dropper seatpost, this bike hopes to give a lot of downhill performance for value-focused hardtail riders. That fork is coupled with a 66-degree head tube angle and 438mm chainstays. The bike also features a 76 degree seat tube angle, to help weigh the front end on climbs.

Reach figures range from 393 to 443 mm from the extra small to the large sizes to give quite a tight spread of sizing options.

The 66-degree headtube angle is paired to relatively high stacks for each size, meaning steep trails should be easier to navigate.

Wide stays will provide plenty of clearance.

The Lurra 2 model, which features a 10 speed Deore drivetrain, will have a retail price of $1,500 USD.

The Lurra 1, which goes to a 12 speed SRAM system, will sell for $1850.


liv-cycling.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


7 Comments

  • 10 0
 Pinkers rejoice! Revel in the alluring beauty that is a straight top tube, thy bends are banished, the curves are culled. May it receive the muddy blessings of the MTB gods. May it bring glory to its rider, and may all who gaze upon it shit their pants in envy of the linear tube!
  • 5 0
 Hey Ibis: look how a "not so fancy" brand can make a simple yet beautiful bike (with a straight top tube)
  • 3 0
 This Lurra and the Giant Fathom are more in line with semi affordable NICA bikes. Nice job!
  • 3 0
 This only took forever considering the amount of Giant Fathoms I've sold
  • 3 0
 Looks so much better than that Ibis hardtail
  • 2 0
 I might buy this for my little sister!
  • 2 0
 ...my next DJ frame...





