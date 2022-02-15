Geometry
The Liv Embolden was launched in 2016 with 27.5" wheels as a full-suspension aluminum women's trail bike. Now, over five years later, Liv has added a 29" wheel option to the mix.
Mirroring the 27.5" model, which retains its current geometry, the 29" Embolden has 120mm of rear travel controlled by a FlexPoint Suspension design and paired with a 130mm fork. The 27.5-inch wheel models are available in XS, S and M, and 29-inch wheel models are available in S, M, and L. The Embolden 1 is $2,250 USD and the Embolden 2 is $1,800 USD.
Details
• 120mm (rear) / 130mm (front)
• 67-degree head tube angle (29")
• 27.5 and 29" options
• ALUXX-Grade Aluminum frame
• FlexPoint Suspension design
• Sizes: XS, S, M (27.5") + S, M, L (29)
• MSRP: $1,800 - $2,250 USD
• More info: www.liv-cycling.com
The head tube angle on the 29" Embolden sits at 67-degrees, with a 430mm reach on a size medium, and 438mm chainstays across the board. The 27.5" model retains its 67.5-degree head tube angle, 430mm reach on a size medium and 435mm chainstays.
The rear triangle has been updated on the 27.5" model and so both the 27.5" and 29" Embolden feature 148mm boost hub spacing with a 12mm through axle. Increased tire clearance now allows riders to run up to 2.6-inch tires on 27.5-inch wheel models and 2.4-inch tires on 29-inch wheel models.
All models come with dropper posts, tubeless-ready wheels, a Liv Sylvia trail saddle, 1x drivetrain, and a 35mm handlebar and stem setup.
The expanded Embolden series will be available worldwide starting this spring.
26 Comments
There's a lot of marketing about it - but I'm all for encouraging more women into the sport by providing affordable options which are positioned in the market to be aimed at women (particularly beginners). People need to see themselves represented to feel welcomed and included.
The few warranty claims they'll have probably make up for the cost benefit gained by design simplicity. Giant may also factor in the reduced riding time that a decent number of entry-level bikes see over their lifetime.
