close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Liv Releases 29" Version of Embolden Value Trail Bike

Feb 15, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

The Liv Embolden was launched in 2016 with 27.5" wheels as a full-suspension aluminum women's trail bike. Now, over five years later, Liv has added a 29" wheel option to the mix.

Mirroring the 27.5" model, which retains its current geometry, the 29" Embolden has 120mm of rear travel controlled by a FlexPoint Suspension design and paired with a 130mm fork. The 27.5-inch wheel models are available in XS, S and M, and 29-inch wheel models are available in S, M, and L. The Embolden 1 is $2,250 USD and the Embolden 2 is $1,800 USD.

Details
• 120mm (rear) / 130mm (front)
• 67-degree head tube angle (29")
• 27.5 and 29" options
• ALUXX-Grade Aluminum frame
• FlexPoint Suspension design
• Sizes: XS, S, M (27.5") + S, M, L (29)
• MSRP: $1,800 - $2,250 USD
• More info: www.liv-cycling.com


Geometry

The head tube angle on the 29" Embolden sits at 67-degrees, with a 430mm reach on a size medium, and 438mm chainstays across the board. The 27.5" model retains its 67.5-degree head tube angle, 430mm reach on a size medium and 435mm chainstays.

The rear triangle has been updated on the 27.5" model and so both the 27.5" and 29" Embolden feature 148mm boost hub spacing with a 12mm through axle. Increased tire clearance now allows riders to run up to 2.6-inch tires on 27.5-inch wheel models and 2.4-inch tires on 29-inch wheel models.

All models come with dropper posts, tubeless-ready wheels, a Liv Sylvia trail saddle, 1x drivetrain, and a 35mm handlebar and stem setup.





The expanded Embolden series will be available worldwide starting this spring.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Liv Liv Embolden


Must Read This Week
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
52259 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
52211 views
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
49839 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
46342 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
44678 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
38201 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?
37616 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
37220 views

26 Comments

  • 14 0
 So the Giant Stance finally gets a boost standard through axle in the rear. Great! Could be a decent bike for lots of beginner riders.
  • 3 0
 Once the Stance and Fathom FINALLY got through axles they became the most attractive bikes in Giant's lineup.
  • 6 0
 Y'all might think this bike is silly but this thing is going to sell like hotcakes in places like my hometown. Trails with little elevation and mild/no tech dominates the area. Add that to the fact most of these buyers are likely going to be on the older side and it's a no brainer to get something like this to smooth out any roughness in the trails without spending a pretty penny.
  • 4 0
 I am the last person in the world that Liv needs to justify their bike design to but I am dying to understand why their sizing differs from giant. It would be super interesting to hear the rider feedback or dimensional differences they base these decisions on.
  • 5 0
 Some solid info in this podcast actually. Different takes on this question from Liv, Pivot and Juliana.
www.pinkbike.com/news/the-pinkbike-podcast-episode-28-all-about-womens-bikes.html
  • 2 0
 According to the Dreyfuss Scale and NASA, as well as a physio from British Cycling, there is no statistical difference between the limb proportions of mens' and womens' bodies. It's just a case of finding the right bike for the rider. There are plenty men's bikes out there which aren't an ideal fit for me, so I buy something that is. What does matter is stance width though, women do need wider than men (statistically wider hips).

www.cyclingweekly.com/fitness/bike-fit/custom-bikes-womens-specific-geometry-381525

There's a lot of marketing about it - but I'm all for encouraging more women into the sport by providing affordable options which are positioned in the market to be aimed at women (particularly beginners). People need to see themselves represented to feel welcomed and included.
  • 1 0
 My GF absolutely loves her Liv Hail but saddly they discontinued these types of bikes from Liv. And going with a Giant isn't an option as even a size S Reign has a very long seat tube. Chances are Liv will loose what would have been a loyal customer otherwise, girls like Enduro too, not just dull trails.
  • 2 1
 Good looking, affordable, nice color. Now giant just needs to hire a better brand director and update their advertising and social media presence.
  • 3 0
 Flex pivot aluminum?
  • 4 0
 Been common on a few brands for the last 4/5 years now
  • 1 4
 Yep... Pretty silly to see these large companies move towards this idea. Aluminum is much more susceptible to fatigue failure than steel or property layed up carbon and I suspect these frames will have a shorter lifespan due to it.
  • 3 1
 Not an issue, if done correctly. The last-gen Scott Spark also had flex stays on the alloy models and they worked absolutely fine.
  • 2 0
 My Stance has that, it's been fine. Jason even did a huck to flat on it and it doesn't look like it flexed that much.
  • 2 0
 @kingdrew: No one will cycle the suspension on their bike even nearly enough for fatiguing to take any significant effect. Depending on the alloy, the specific design and the occuring forces, that could be a couple of millions of times before you could observe any significant detrimental effects.
  • 1 0
 Nothing new, Trek had this on bikes 20 years ago.
  • 1 0
 I've lost count of how many warranty claims I've seen for Stances, usually after 2-3 years the rear triangle will crack. Giant must be well aware of it as they always had plenty of stock of replacement rear ends.
  • 2 0
 @kingdrew: All true. But most of these frames will likely not come close to that realistic fatigue limit.
The few warranty claims they'll have probably make up for the cost benefit gained by design simplicity. Giant may also factor in the reduced riding time that a decent number of entry-level bikes see over their lifetime.
  • 2 0
 Man, these look like homeruns. Nice job Liv!
  • 2 0
 It should be named Embiggen.
  • 1 0
 What… is that fork
  • 1 2
 Giant Crest. "Through precise in-house manufacturing processes like thixomolding and horizontal machining, the Crest’s uppers and lowers are perfectly circular and concentric and offer a virtually frictionless action. " It's the new cool kid enduro fork. But it'll be old soon. Perfectly ovalized uppers and lowers are going to be the new shebang /s
  • 2 2
 It's their in-house fork, called crest.
  • 4 0
 It's a rebranded SR Suntour XCM 34 Air Boost. Decent entry level fork.
  • 1 3
 Flex stay alloy bikes are not a good idea. I have seen SOOO many stance's break.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008832
Mobile Version of Website