The Liv Embolden was launched in 2016 with 27.5" wheels as a full-suspension aluminum women's trail bike. Now, over five years later, Liv has added a 29" wheel option to the mix.



Mirroring the 27.5" model, which retains its current geometry, the 29" Embolden has 120mm of rear travel controlled by a FlexPoint Suspension design and paired with a 130mm fork. The 27.5-inch wheel models are available in XS, S and M, and 29-inch wheel models are available in S, M, and L. The Embolden 1 is $2,250 USD and the Embolden 2 is $1,800 USD.



Details

• 120mm (rear) / 130mm (front)

• 67-degree head tube angle (29")

• 27.5 and 29" options

• ALUXX-Grade Aluminum frame

• FlexPoint Suspension design

• Sizes: XS, S, M (27.5") + S, M, L (29)

• MSRP: $1,800 - $2,250 USD

Geometry

The head tube angle on the 29" Embolden sits at 67-degrees, with a 430mm reach on a size medium, and 438mm chainstays across the board. The 27.5" model retains its 67.5-degree head tube angle, 430mm reach on a size medium and 435mm chainstays.The rear triangle has been updated on the 27.5" model and so both the 27.5" and 29" Embolden feature 148mm boost hub spacing with a 12mm through axle. Increased tire clearance now allows riders to run up to 2.6-inch tires on 27.5-inch wheel models and 2.4-inch tires on 29-inch wheel models.All models come with dropper posts, tubeless-ready wheels, a Liv Sylvia trail saddle, 1x drivetrain, and a 35mm handlebar and stem setup.The expanded Embolden series will be available worldwide starting this spring.