Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything With GT Bicycles

During his 14 years with GT, John has worked on several platforms including the previous AOS i-Drive Sensor and Force as well as the new LTS Sensor and Force. In fact, right now John’s favorite bike is the new LTS Force. He’s proud of the new LTS platform and the MTB design team that took such great care into making it such a cool and fun bike!

Luis “El Kinematico” Arraiz, Frame Design Engineer

Luis, a former motorsports design engineer, joined GT in 2015 and now applies his background to two-wheeled machines of the MTB variety. He is the driving force behind the development of GT’s new LTS suspension platform. Luis knows what it takes to make a fun bike and spent tons of time in the field testing with GT athletes to get the kinematics just right. In fact, he’s so stoked that Martin Maes won back to back races on two of his projects, the Force and the Fury!