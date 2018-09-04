Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything With GT Bicycles

It's been a busy and exciting couple months for GT, having released the GT Sensor and Force
and the GT Fury
. And then, Martin Maes won both an Enduro World Series race and a World Cup DH on these new bikes.
We wanted to know more about GT’s new LTS suspension platform and these new bikes, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Cait Dooley, Patrick Kaye, John Cramer, Luis Arraiz your questions.
Cait Dooley, GT Global Director of Product
Cait has been part of the GT family since 2014 and is GT’s Global Director of Product. Cait started riding mountain bikes as a kid and never stopped. She raced CX circuit in the New England, but now you can find her hitting up the East Coast bike parks on a regular basis.
Patrick “PK” Kaye, GT Senior Product Manager
PK joined GT Bicycles way back in 1996 and has seen and ridden every iteration of GT’s full suspension line. He’s held various roles over the years (and even cheated on GT with Vans for a while) but today oversees the development of the mountain bike product line.
How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works: John Cramer, Senior Design Engineer
During his 14 years with GT, John has worked on several platforms including the previous AOS i-Drive Sensor and Force as well as the new LTS Sensor and Force. In fact, right now John’s favorite bike is the new LTS Force. He’s proud of the new LTS platform and the MTB design team that took such great care into making it such a cool and fun bike!
Luis “El Kinematico” Arraiz, Frame Design Engineer
Luis, a former motorsports design engineer, joined GT in 2015 and now applies his background to two-wheeled machines of the MTB variety. He is the driving force behind the development of GT’s new LTS suspension platform. Luis knows what it takes to make a fun bike and spent tons of time in the field testing with GT athletes to get the kinematics just right. In fact, he’s so stoked that Martin Maes won back to back races on two of his projects, the Force and the Fury!
Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on September 4th you can type your questions for GT Bicycles into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Cait Dooley, Patrick Kaye, John Cramer, Luis Arraiz work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
What would be your advice for a professional designer looking to get into bike design and development? Thanks Darren UK
Do you have the time to go into detail on how you conceived the new bike, your process for refining its ride characteristics, when you listen to the riders and when you listen to the engineers, and how you knew it was ready for release?
Please pack in as much jargon and suspension kinematics nerdery as possible, I review bikes and am currently building a high virtual pivot bike I designed in order to put my money where my mouth is.
Thanks for your time! I have to admit I haven't wanted a GT in a while but this last year or so you've been working hard to change my mind.
(What happened to K9industries?)
From your articles in Dirt magazine I recall you're a strong proponent of the high pivot with idler pulley and lamented the move of Trek to drop it when they moved from the Session 10 (which didn't look like a Session) to the Session 8 (which does look like a Session). Your former employee Tom Hamilton designed the BTR Pinner and it seems to be a really good bike. But it doesn't have an idler. What would you tell him if you'd meet him again?
1. Why no Fox X2 with the Force? I'm talking about Frame version only, not the complete bike.
2. When will it be available in Europe?
3. Why is it so hard to get GT merchandise in Europe? ;D
Thanks!
Most new bikes are amazing (GT is no different), in this day and age brand equity seems to have higher value than pure performance.
From your point of view, how would rate your brand health???
