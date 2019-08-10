Live Broadcast: O Marisquiño Slopestyle 2019

For the 3rd consecutive year, O Marisquiño, the Urban and Action Sports Festival in Galicia will host an FMB World Tour Gold Event and the course is looking bigger and better.
The action unleashes this Saturday, 11 August, at 18:30 CEST with qualies and comes to its peak at 18:45 CEST on Sunday, 12 August, during finals.
Four-time winner Nicholi Rogatkin (13,14,15,17) will compete again this year to try and claim back his title, which went to Lucas Huppert last year, while French rider Timothé Bringer and Swedish rider Alex Alanko will also be looking to bring their A-game. Of course Spanish O Marisquiño ambassador, Bienvenido Aguado, will return to Galician grounds to put on a good show, yet again.
O Marisquiño is the last event before the last stop of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship in Whistler and the riders will not just be fighting for 15.000€ prize money but will also be able to use it as a general rehearsal for Red Bull Joyride, which will take place just a week later.
The set up is a mix of scaffolding and dirt kickers consisting of three ramps and a quarter pipe plus the start jump - which consists of a 12-meter tall tower which riders will use to gain speed for the whole line.Full Riders List:
Leopold Erhardt GER
Miguel Guerro (Carolo) SPA
Oscar Medina COL
Hugo Canal SPA
Bienvenido Aguado SPA
Nuno Pintas POR
Boris Rezabek SLO
Peter Kaiser AUT
Enzo Haberl AUT
Bernd Winkler
Cade Brock USA
Lois Garric FRA
Sindre Harbak NOR
Franck Paulin FRA
Alejandro Bonafe ESP
Nicolas Terrier FRA
Josh Hult USA
Robin Davis USA
Lukas Schäfer GER
Griffin Paulson CAN
Brayden Barrett-Hay CAN
Timothé Bringer FRA
David Lieb USA
Tom Isted GBR
Lukas Knopf GER
Alex Alanko SWE
Max Fredriksson SWE
Nicholi Rogatkin USA
0 Comments
Post a Comment