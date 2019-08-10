Live Broadcast: O Marisquiño Slopestyle 2019

For the 3rd consecutive year, O Marisquiño, the Urban and Action Sports Festival in Galicia will host an FMB World Tour Gold Event and the course is looking bigger and better.

Full Riders List:

The action unleashes this Saturday, 11 August, at 18:30 CEST with qualies and comes to its peak at 18:45 CEST on Sunday, 12 August, during finals.Four-time winner Nicholi Rogatkin (13,14,15,17) will compete again this year to try and claim back his title, which went to Lucas Huppert last year, while French rider Timothé Bringer and Swedish rider Alex Alanko will also be looking to bring their A-game. Of course Spanish O Marisquiño ambassador, Bienvenido Aguado, will return to Galician grounds to put on a good show, yet again.O Marisquiño is the last event before the last stop of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship in Whistler and the riders will not just be fighting for 15.000€ prize money but will also be able to use it as a general rehearsal for Red Bull Joyride, which will take place just a week later.The set up is a mix of scaffolding and dirt kickers consisting of three ramps and a quarter pipe plus the start jump - which consists of a 12-meter tall tower which riders will use to gain speed for the whole line.Leopold Erhardt GERMiguel Guerro (Carolo) SPAOscar Medina COLHugo Canal SPABienvenido Aguado SPANuno Pintas PORBoris Rezabek SLOPeter Kaiser AUTEnzo Haberl AUTBernd WinklerCade Brock USALois Garric FRASindre Harbak NORFranck Paulin FRAAlejandro Bonafe ESPNicolas Terrier FRAJosh Hult USARobin Davis USALukas Schäfer GERGriffin Paulson CANBrayden Barrett-Hay CANTimothé Bringer FRADavid Lieb USATom Isted GBRLukas Knopf GERAlex Alanko SWEMax Fredriksson SWENicholi Rogatkin USA