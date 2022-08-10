Coming Up Live: Pump Track - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 10, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


August 6 - 14, Crankworx Whistler is back. The following events will be available to watch live on Red Bull TV and Pinkbike.

• Tuesday, August 9: Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler // 5:00pm - 6:30pm (Watch replay here)
• Wednesday, August 10: Ultimate Pump Track Challenge // 6pm - 7:30pm
• Thursday, August 11: CLIF Speed & Style Whistler // 5pm - 6:30pm
• Saturday, August 13: Red Bull Joyride // 4pm - 7:30pm
• Sunday, August 14: RockShox Canadian Open // DH 3pm - 5pm


*All times in local Pacific time.

