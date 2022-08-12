Coming Up Live: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 12, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


August 6 - 14, Crankworx Whistler is back. The following events will be available to watch live on Red Bull TV and Pinkbike.

• Tuesday, August 9: Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler // 5:00pm - 6:30pm (Watch replay here)
• Wednesday, August 10: Ultimate Pump Track Challenge // 6pm - 7:30pm (Watch replay here)
• Thursday, August 11: CLIF Speed & Style Whistler // 5pm - 6:30pm (Watch replay here)
• Saturday, August 13: Red Bull Joyride // 4pm - 7:30pm
• Sunday, August 14: RockShox Canadian Open // DH 3pm - 5pm


*All times in local Pacific time.


Start List:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
143548 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
140794 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
40992 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
40965 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
40846 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
37534 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
37120 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
36916 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Bring it!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009339
Mobile Version of Website