Coming Up Live: Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 21, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch all the action live from Virgin, Utah.

NB: This year, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. The complete event will then be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Freeride Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


46 Comments

  • 28 1
 It would be a shame if someone broadcasted this on YouTube for people in the US that don't have ESPN+. Even more shameful and disgusting if they left a name of what YouTube channel it was on in the PB comments. There's a lot of sick lawbreakers that would do such a thing.
  • 2 1
 get a VPN and watch it on redbull tv
  • 2 0
 I wouldn't be mad tho. I'd watch it on youtube.
  • 18 2
 Asking MTBers to sign up for ESPN+ is like asking a teenager to sign up for a Life Alert necklace or something jesus
  • 10 3
 really not digging red bull's new approach with their event streaming. straight rhythm was espn+ in the US and now rampage is espn+. what happened to just streaming it free on red bull tv so everyone could enjoy it live? cheap f*cks.
  • 23 6
 What a crazy thing for red bull to do, trying to earn money from an event they put on, absolute cheap a$$ ba$tard$….
  • 5 0
 Massive disappoinment for sure
  • 8 1
 @onawalk: pretty sure they earned money for the past decade without espn+
  • 6 0
 @onawalk: i'm pretty sure they sell enough of their poison world wide to cover all events. red bull used to put these events on to stoke the community, now they've just monetized it. it's complete ass. also, you're in canada so you're still enjoying this event for free. i'd like to see how you truly feel when you have to pay to watch what was free last year and every year up until now.
  • 9 0
 So everyone else in the world gets to watch it live for free? But for Americans where this event is held we have to pay to sign up for a subscription based service? That doesn't really give me the warm fuzzies feeling.

V

P

N
  • 12 12
 Capitalists butt hurt over free market effects? Go cry me a river Big Grin
  • 1 3
 @tegnamo: so what is wrong with them continuing to make money on an event they put on, and choosing to broadcast it any way they see fit, jeez
  • 3 4
 @novajustin: ahhh, so you get to decide how much, and by what means they make their money. Good to know.
It sounds like you’re just salty that you can’t watch it live for free?
  • 4 1
 @onawalk: doesn't matter to me, i've already got a login. it sucks for the rest of the people who don't. the next generation of riders who look up to the guys in these events who now can't watch this live and share the stoke. that's what pisses me off. but go ahead and keep your narrow minded thinking up.
  • 5 4
 @novajustin: think of the children!
  • 6 0
 If a significant amount of the new profits go to the riders, then I'm ok with it. So basically, I'm not ok with the change either.
  • 4 3
 @novajustin: Uhmm, "red bull used to put these events on to stoke the community, now they've just monetized it." Do you really believe what you just wrote there? It has always been about the money. You being stoked made them $$$, not the other way around.
  • 1 7
flag bmccrady (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 That’s America for you? What else is new
  • 2 2
 @mi-bike: haha agree
  • 2 0
 @bmccrady: Here comes the American hate. Cause every mtn biker in the US is a red blooded capitalist that loves their government. Pull your head out of your ass.
  • 6 0
 In the words of Bill Burr, “how big does your yacht have to be?!”
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: I've been working for them for 22 years as an independent contractor. It's not about making money off the event. It's an advertising expense. Each year they bring on my co-sponsors which is something Red Bull rarely does for their other events.
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: let’s see what you say when u have to pay for the best event of the year.
  • 1 0
 @novajustin: @novajustin: It’s so good that you were here to be vicariously offended for the children! Since you have a login, I can only assume you’re sharing that with others, especially the children, so they can have their stoke increased.

If only there was some format to share pics and videos, done both professionally and by amateurs, curated by title, and interest, that was ad supported, so the money didn’t come out of the pockets of the children. Maybe there could also be enthusiast websites, where people could go daily to get ad supported content, again, so the money didn’t come out of the pockets of the children…

In fairness my man, I’m just poking at you, no harm meant. I might think it’s silly to be upset by it, but hell, I got upset on my commute for some ding-a-ling not using their indicator. The price we pay for all the abundance and opportunity we have.

Keep fit, and have fun
  • 1 0
 @vandall: cool man,
Ultimately bringing on other sponsors lessens the financial burden directly on RedBull. It’s always about making money, RedBull does not put on events without some sort of financial benefit to them selves.

I’m not sure why people have issue with that, but I’m open to hearing arguments on both sides
  • 12 2
 Geo restricted from the US and the event is in the US??? Seriously? GFY Redbull.
  • 9 1
 I stopped watching this Live years ago due to the constant delays where nothing happening. Much better to watch the replay the next day and skip all the nothingness in my opinion.
  • 2 0
 im pretty sure you can get free ESPN + accounts... online... that's definitely not what I'm doing... and it definitely doesn't work... (it works)
  • 4 1
 Im so excited for rampage.
  • 11 0
 Can i have your espn+ login lol
  • 1 0
 @tegnamo: Haha, no Wink
  • 1 0
 @tegnamo: Too many people are already using it.
  • 3 0
 ESPN+ and Disney can suck my butt
  • 1 0
 Bro I’ve been waiting all year for rampage and then they want to do this to me!!! Ima bouta cry fr fr so disappointing and there is no free trial for ESPN+
  • 2 0
 Woot, woot boys! Almost time, chill them beers!
  • 2 0
 can't drink all day if you dont start in the morning.
  • 1 0
 this is the time i start to get scared and imagine what they are going through and about to do
  • 1 0
 Is the replay after the event on Redbulltv geo blocked aswell? The wording on-demand is a little confusing.
  • 1 0
 If you have Hulu+ live tv u can watch it… I just went from depressed to jumping up and down out of excitement
  • 2 0
 Bad deal for big dog
  • 1 1
 Crossing over the line between sport and spectacle

youtu.be/yD0XIowNAG8
  • 1 0
 Use a vpn or get the Disney Hulu espn + bundle
  • 1 0
 Can't watch today! My Pinkbike blackout begins in 1h and 31 minutes!
  • 1 0
 Just lost all faith in humanity! Can't watch rampage? WTF?
  • 1 0
 Less gooooooo
  • 1 0
 woi woi woi





