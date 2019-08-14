Live Broadcast Schedule - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Dual Slalom action from the Crankworx World Tour makes its way home to Whistler. Mitch Ropelato in Austria in June. Photo by Fraser Britton

Wednesday, August 14

The pump track in Whistler always promises small margins and big drama. Photo by Fraser Britton

Thursday, August 15

Will Söderström be able to keep it up and claim the Crankworx Speed & Style World Championship? Photo by Fraser Britton

Friday, August 16

The one and only, Red Bull Joyride. Erik Fedko sending it in 2018. Photo by Fraser Britton

Saturday, August 17

Troy Brosnan, master of the Whistler Mountain BIke Park's technical twists and turns. Photo by Kike Abelleira

Sunday, August 18

Mountain bike fans will now have access to live Crankworx content in more places than ever before. The 16th edition of Crankworx Whistler will see 10.5 hours of live action broadcast on Pinkbike and crankworx.com, with an unprecedented 8.5 hours of events on Red Bull TV over the 10 days of the festival. In 2019, Pump Track and Dual Slalom will be broadcast on Red Bull TV for the first time, joining Speed & Style and Slopestyle.Mountain bike fans – mark your calendars and set your alarms. These are the events you’re not going to want to miss as the ultimate experience in mountain biking blasts from Whistler through August 18, 2019.100% Dual Slalom WhistlerLive on Red Bull TV, Pinkbike and crankworx.comWednesday August 14th 5:00 p.m. PDTThursday August 15th 12:00 p.m. NZSTThursday August 15th 2:00 a.m. CESTHead-to-head racing at its most raw, the 100% Dual Slalom Whistler will wrap the first-ever Crankworx Dual Slalom World Championships. Racers will tackle a new, purpose-built course on Blackcomb Mountain. Described by course builders as “classic Dual Slalom,” this longer course features rollers, flat grass turns, step downs, gaps, and finishes on a straight set of rollers with an option to triple.RockShox Ultimate Pump Track ChallengeLive on Red Bull TV, Pinkbike and crankworx.comThursday August 15 8:00 p.m. PDTFriday August 16 3:00 p.m. NZSTFriday August 16 5:00 a.m. CESTThe explosive power of the Crankworx Pump Track will be blast from the Boneyard at the base of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park to the world in this final showdown of the Crankworx Pump Track World Championships for 2019. As the sun sets on Whistler, head-to-head racing will light up the night. A new track will take advantage of a bigger footprint available at the base of the bike park. In this new spot, the build crew focused on making the left and right tracks as even as possible, guaranteeing nail-biting racing and drama right up to the finish line.CLIF Speed & StyleLive on Red Bull TV, Pinkbike and crankworx.comFriday August 16th 6:00 p.m. PDTSaturday August 17th 1:00 p.m. NZSTSaturday August 17th 3:00 a.m. CESTAn all-new venue will welcome multi-talented riders with both pedal power and a variety of awe-inspiring tricks in their roster. Tune in to watch riders race head-to-head and send it (with style) on two judged hits on this purpose-built course on Blackcomb Mountain. Taking the discipline to the next level, course builders have built custom Speed & Style ramps, adapted to fit the discipline based on athlete feedback.Red Bull JoyrideLive on Red Bull TV, Pinkbike and crankworx.comSaturday August 17th 4:30 p.m. PDTSunday August 18th 11:30 a.m. NZSTSunday August 18th 1:30 a.m. CESTThe final contest of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship season, Red Bull Joyride brings together 14 of the world’s top riders for a showdown of amplitude, originality, difficulty, execution, and flow. It all has to come together on this course known as the biggest on the circuit, and in this event that’s one of the most-watched competitions in the mountain bike world.Canadian Open DH presented by iXSLive on Pinkbike and crankworx.comSunday August 18th 2:00 p.m. PDTMonday August 19th 9:00 a.m. NZSTSunday August 18th 11:00 p.m. CESTA deep field of some of the world’s facest downhill racers will flock to Whistler to take on this infamous course. The Canadian Open DH presented by iXS is a one run take-down of Whistler’s rooty single-track, and a chance for fans to see some of the best in the business face off.To take your Crankworx experience to the next level, stay tuned to the Crankworx World Tour on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. At your fingertips: exclusive athlete content, broadcast promotions and partner videos to be shared throughout the festival. Fans can expect to see clips of top runs, GoPro course previews, bike checks, athlete and local riding features plus timely highlight pieces.Plus, take your experience to the next level with the Crankworx Fantasy contest. This season has already seen two winners, but there’s one more chance for mountain bike fans to win the ultimate Crankworx prize. Head to Pinkbike to sign up and potentially win huge prizes including the ultimate, a VIP trip for two to any Crankworx in 2020, RockShox Lyrik Ultimate and Maxxis prize pack. So who’s going to be on your winning team?Choose your ultimate team of six riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Whistler live broadcast: 100% Dual Slalom Whistler, Rockshox Ultimate Pump Track Challenge, CLIF Speed & Style, Canadian Open DH presented by iXS, and Red Bull Joyride. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible.It’s all about to come together for the ultimate viewing experience of the ultimate experience in mountain biking.