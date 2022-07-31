Live Broadcast: SilverStar Slopestyle - Crankworx Summer Series 2022

FMB World Tour Slopestyle | spots available to qualify for Crankworx
See the Rider List here
July 28-31, 2022 the Crankworx Summer Series Canada will launch from the vibrant, adrenaline-fueled SilverStar Bike Park
SilverStar Mountain Resort is pleased to announce the launch of the Crankworx Summer Series, a collaboration of SPORT, CULTURE and COMMUNITY in one 4-day mountain bike event.
The festival will feature a Freestyle Mountain Bike (FMB) World Tour Slopestyle, with course designed and built by athlete Brett Rheeder, and include a variety of multi-discipline bike events for all levels and ages, as well as music, art, culture and great food. Each core festival pillar is designed to involve and engage core bike, food, tourism and travel audiences.
A world class bike park isn’t built overnight. At SilverStar we’ve been committed to mountain biking for over 25 years. At Canada’s 2nd biggest bike park our passion for dirt comes alive in our vast network of downhill, enduro and cross country trails with arguably the best flow park out of anywhere in the world. Experience one of Canada’s premiere bike parks.
