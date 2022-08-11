Coming Up Live: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 11, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


August 6 - 14, Crankworx Whistler is back. The following events will be available to watch live on Red Bull TV and Pinkbike.

• Tuesday, August 9: Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler // 5:00pm - 6:30pm (Watch replay here)
• Wednesday, August 10: Ultimate Pump Track Challenge // 6pm - 7:30pm (Watch replay here)
• Thursday, August 11: CLIF Speed & Style Whistler // 5pm - 6:30pm
• Saturday, August 13: Red Bull Joyride // 4pm - 7:30pm
• Sunday, August 14: RockShox Canadian Open // DH 3pm - 5pm


*All times in local Pacific time.


Start List:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2022 Speed And Style


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 /waits to see how badly the format of this event has been screwed up after the "pump track" last night.
  • 2 0
 Wait till you see what we did to Joyride this year! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 I got my money on boffa!!
  • 1 0
 Come on Teo, send it!





