Live Broadcast: Stage 2 of the Cape Epic

Mar 21, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Stage 2 of the 2022 Absa Cape Epic heads due east, taking the teams on an African Odyssey from the luxury of Lourensford Wine Estate into the heart of the hinterland. The route crosses the Helderberg basin, sweeping through Vergelegen, and ascends the Gantouw Link and the Gantouw Pass portage. Once on the Elgin plateau, the forge east continues, but takes in the Waterfall, Witklippies and Pofadder trails. Kat Pas and the new JK’s Switchbacks singletrack leads into the Overberg and onto Van der Stel Pas. From here the route rolls onwards towards a climb that will carve its way into Absa Cape Epic lore in one single encounter. But from the summit, spectacular views await before undulating dual tracks sap the final reserves from the legs on the way to Elandskloof.




OVERALL Standings after Stage 1



Men

1. Andreas Seewald & Martin Stošek 03:58.23,7
2. Hans Becking & José Dias +3.00,0
3. Fabian Rabensteiner & Wout Alleman +4.00,0
4. Maxime Marotte & Keegan Swenson +5.00,0
5. Nino Schurter & Lars Forster +5.00,0
6. Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez & Francesc Guerra Carretero +6.00,0
7. Georg Egger& Lukas Baum +6.00,0
8. Daniel Geismayr & Cameron Orr +7.00,0
9. Keagan Bontekoning & Arno Du Toit+ 7.00,0
10. Kristian Hynek & Matouš Ulman +9.00,0



Women

1. Haley Batten & Sofia Gomez Villafane 06:00:39.5
2. Ariane Lüthi & Amy Wakefield +00:01:45.2
3. Candice Lill & Mariske Strauss +00:02:53.4
4. Pauline Ferrand Prévot & Robyn De Groot +00:09:14.3
5. Mari Rabie & Hayley Preen +00:22:28.7
6. Janka Keseg Stevkova & Martina Krahulcova +00:48:16.3
7. Sarah Hill & Kaysee Armstrong +00:53:23.9
8. Elrika Harmzen-Pretorius & Lehane Oosthuizen +01:08:23.8
9. Serena Gordon & Crystal Anthony +01:10:11.9
10. Ingrid Kjellström & Marika Wagner +01:33:19.8



