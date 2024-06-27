Powered by Outside

Live Broadcast: X Games Reveals the RealMTB Winner

Jun 27, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

X Games Ventura will be revealing the winner of realMTB live. The show will be hosted by Selema Masekela and Brandon Graham and will have appearances from all 5 contestant riders.

If you haven't checked them out already, watch the incredible edits from Tom Van Steenbergen, Remy Morton, Kade Edwards, Matt MacDuff and Dylan Stark below.

The fan vote results will be announced on Sunday.



Tom Van Steenbergen

Remy Morton


Kade Edwards

Matt MacDuff


Dylan Stark





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Dylan Stark Kade Edwards Matt Macduff Remy Morton Tom Van Steenbergen X Games


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,457 articles
3 Comments
  • 4 0
 TVS then Stark then the rest
  • 3 0
 TVS
  • 1 0
 TVS for sure







