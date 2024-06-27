Pinkbike.com
Live Broadcast: X Games Reveals the RealMTB Winner
Jun 27, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
3 Comments
X Games Ventura will be revealing the winner of realMTB live. The show will be hosted by Selema Masekela and Brandon Graham and will have appearances from all 5 contestant riders.
If you haven't checked them out already, watch the incredible edits from Tom Van Steenbergen, Remy Morton, Kade Edwards, Matt MacDuff and Dylan Stark below.
The fan vote results will be announced on Sunday.
Tom Van Steenbergen
Remy Morton
Kade Edwards
Matt MacDuff
Dylan Stark
Racing and Events
Videos
Dylan Stark
Kade Edwards
Matt Macduff
Remy Morton
Tom Van Steenbergen
X Games
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,457 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
snomaster
FL
(30 mins ago)
TVS then Stark then the rest
[Reply]
3
0
inshane-himself
FL
(13 mins ago)
TVS
[Reply]
1
0
JamersK
FL
(8 mins ago)
TVS for sure
[Reply]
