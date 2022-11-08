Live Coverage From Crankworx Rotorua Starts Tomorrow

Nov 8, 2022
by Official Crankworx  
Blenki, sending on Mt Ngongotahā in 2021. Photo: Jay French

Crankworx Rotorua is set to wrap the 2022 competition season over the next five days. On deck: five hours of head-to-head racing showcasing speed, style, strength, and skill (Dual Slalom, Pump Track, and Speed & Style), two hours of DH racing on the legendary Mount Ngongotaha, wrapping with 2.5 hours of Slopestyle, set to bring the hype, solidify the season’s champions, and wrap the season. All set amongst Rotorua’s iconic rolling green hills and New Zealand native forest.

Live Coverage + Event Insights
All five broadcasts during Crankworx Rotorua 2022 will be live on Red Bull TV and right here on Pinkbike.

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua


• Thursday, November 10: 3 p.m. NZDT // Wednesday, November 9: 6 p.m. PST
• 450m. Four sets of berms with nine rollers, into one mega stall wall, a spine, finishing off with flat camber turns.
• 2021 winners: Kialani Hines and Brook Macdonald

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Dirt art awaits, courtesy of the Empire of Dirt crew. Photo Clint Trahan

• Thursday, November 10: 8 p.m. NZDT // Wednesday, November 9: 11 p.m. PST
• All-new track. Average lap: 12s. Four berms each side and seven rollers coming back through the middle with a stall wall.
• Course insights from trail builders (Empire of Dirt):
• Towards the end of the course a spine feature will kill rider speed to the line, promising to create some nail biting finishes.
• A throwback to the original Rotorua Pump Track Course, in location and format. However, the course quality has evolved and with bigger berms and new features this promises to be a high-octane competition.
• 2021 winners: Caroline Buchanan and Bas van Steenbergen

CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua

Speed & Style at Skyline Rotorua. Photo: Clint Trahan

• Friday, November 11: 5 p.m. NZDT // Thursday, November 10: 8 p.m. PST
• redbull.com/nz-en/live/crankworx-world-tour-2022-rotorua-speed-and-style
• 375m. Some changes in 2022. The first trickable feature is retained, after which riders will battle head-to-head through a series of rollers, berms and logs before hooking into the second trickable feature – then it’s a sprint to the finish.
• 2021 winners: Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Billy Meaclem

RockShox Rotorua Downhill

Iconic Ngāti Whakaue Farmland start of the Mt Ngongotahā track.

• Saturday, November 12: 3 p.m. NZDT // Friday, November 11: 6 p.m. PST
• redbull.com/nz-en/live/crankworx-world-tour-2022-rotorua-downhill
• Average Lap Time: 3m00s - 3m30s, Course length: 1.8km. Descends from the top of Mt Ngongotahā, through Ngāti Whakaue Farmland and the legendary larches, into Skyline to finish in the main arena. The full course is only ridable once per year for Crankworx Rotorua. This gives all riders a unique opportunity at a level playing field. The trail has a combination of open field, gnarly roots, off-camber sections and classic bike park.
• 2021 winners: Jenna Hastings and Louis Hamilton


Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Elevate Trail Building crew, hard at work on the refresh of the Slope course. Photo: Clint Trahan

• Sunday, November 13: 2 p.m. NZDT // Saturday, November 12: 5 p.m. PST
• redbull.com/nz-en/live/crankworx-world-tour-2022-rotorua-slopestyle
• This year marks the largest change to the course since its original build back in 2015. Approx. 200m. Two kickers, nine features (11 trickable hits). A new flat drop off the start leads into a large hip jump which sets the riders up for an epic run. New features include a huge wall ride, hitching post, and a spine into the whale tail. Some excavations have been done to ensure that the final jump will give riders more amplitude than we have ever seen before – so spectators can expect fireworks. The track is more technical than before, with the opportunity for different styles of riding to make it their own.
• 2021 winner: Emil Johansson

Stay tuned for updates on Crankworx Rotorua as they come, and stay up to date with all things Crankworx: crankworx.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2022


