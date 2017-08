Live: FMB World Tour O Marisquino, Vigo Spain.

It's getting real at O Marisquino this weekend! Watch all the action LIVE from Vigo, Spain, and see who will get the last FMB Wildcard of the season. The best-ranked rider who is not yet qualified for the final FMB Diamond Event of the season will be heading to N├╝rnberg on September 2nd for Red Bull District Ride!You can watch all the action from the O Marisquino final this weekend, live from 10.15am PDT // 1.15 pm EDT // 7.15 pm CEST this Sunday, August 13.