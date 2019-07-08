Live Like Carlin: A Tribute to Carlin Dunne, 1982-2019

I met Carlin a few years ago at Pikes Peak, we immediately connected because we had so much in common. I talked to Carlin two days before the Pikes Peak race, he was feeling good, his qualifying times were much faster than the rest of the field. Before he hung up the phone he told me he missed me and that he was looking forward to his time off after Pikes Peak to go camp, ride and celebrate my birthday this Sunday. I giggled and blushed while he said that because that is Carlin for you. A loving and caring homie.



Carlin was kind and the most down to earth guy you will ever meet. But what stands out most to me is that he never complained and he was tough as nails. We often called him Superman.



One time I met up with him at the motocross track, he had a funny tip-over crash and hurt his foot. He’s like; Hey Anneke, I'm going to go to the hospital, I think I broke my foot (his foot was crazy swollen). I wanted to drive him but he said he was going to be okay. This was all on Christmas Eve day. I met up with him at the hospital to only find out he had multiple fractures and a few dislocated toes! He never complained once the whole freaking time. We shared stories while at the hospital, talked about the scars on our bodies and laughed because it was Christmas Eve. After that, we had take out pizza. It was a Christmas Eve that I will never forget.



Sometimes he would ride so long and hard on his dirt bike that his hands would get covered in blisters… "Nothing Duct Tape can’t fix," he would say. He would wrap his hands in Duct Tape and keep on riding without complaining once. I loved all the adventures we went on, he was always up for something and so talented and good at all of it - riding mountain bikes, moto, road cycling and one time he called me up and asked me if I wanted to go go-karting since he had a badass shifter kart and the keys to his local track. Before I knew it we were doing hot laps and I was trying to get close to his lap times… Of course, I was nowhere close but both of us always had that same need for speed. This past winter we raced Day in the Dirt together and we got 3rd in the Extreme Pro class. Such a good weekend of camping and doing what we love.



I was glued to the phone last Sunday following the Pikes Peak results… but your time wouldn’t show up. It all seems so unreal and I am having a really hard time dealing with your loss. You are a legend Carlin and you inspire so many people including me.



I love you so much and I will miss you, our adventures and time together dearly. I'm going to keep reaching for the stars and live life to the fullest, that is what you would’ve done too.



#LiveLikeCarlin — Anneke Beerten