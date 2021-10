To help raise 1 Million euros for Pump for Peace projects Claudio Calouri has challenge Nino Schurter to 25 laps of a wild course in a 'Neverresting' challenge. Both riders will take on 10,000 vertical meters of climbing and descending over 25 laps of a course that includes the Lenzerheide World Cup DH track. The winner will be whoever finishes the 25 laps first.