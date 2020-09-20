Live Now: Flat Out DH Racing at the Les Gets P2V Invitational

Sep 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


Tune in to watch some of the world's fastest riders go head to head in Les Gets.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Oh, it's in French. Wasn't expecting that, even from the French!
  • 1 0
 ????
  • 2 0
 Where can I find a start list? The google is being unhelpful.
  • 1 0
 The French Rob Warner is a tad more le chilled
  • 1 0
 Ahh it’s le Loic Super Bruni!!!
  • 1 0
 Oooh la la Smile

