Live Now: GlemmRide Slopestyle - Austria

GlemmRide Slopestyle boasts to have one of the most unusual courses on the FMB World Tour, a course that cuts right through the quaint Austrian town of Saalbach. With 40 athletes dropping into the FMB Gold Event in Saalbach, Austria, it also has one of the most extensive rider lineups of any event this year. Defending Champion Thomas Genon returns for this year's edition. Can he defend his title? There are a lot of hungry wolves clawing at the gates - Nicholi Rogatkin has been on fire this year, and he'll be looking to continue his winning streak, while guys like Simon Pages, Tomas Lemoine and Erik Fedko will be looking to improve on last year's performance.Check out the live webcast on Saturday, July 13, which brings you all the action from the finals at 7pm CEST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT.Photos by © Mucgrafie and © Richkphotographyiframe id="ls_embed_1531522508" src="https://livestream.com/accounts/25474197/events/8280185/player?width=640&height=360&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=&autoPlay=true&mute=false" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen> /iframe>https://livestream.com/accounts/25474197/events/8280185