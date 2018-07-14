EVENTS

Live Now: GlemmRide Slopestyle - Austria

Jul 14, 2018
by FMB World Tour  


GlemmRide Slopestyle boasts to have one of the most unusual courses on the FMB World Tour, a course that cuts right through the quaint Austrian town of Saalbach. With 40 athletes dropping into the FMB Gold Event in Saalbach, Austria, it also has one of the most extensive rider lineups of any event this year. Defending Champion Thomas Genon returns for this year's edition. Can he defend his title? There are a lot of hungry wolves clawing at the gates - Nicholi Rogatkin has been on fire this year, and he'll be looking to continue his winning streak, while guys like Simon Pages, Tomas Lemoine and Erik Fedko will be looking to improve on last year's performance.


Check out the live webcast on Saturday, July 13, which brings you all the action from the finals at 7pm CEST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT.


Photos by © Mucgrafie and © Richkphotography

iframe id="ls_embed_1531522508" src="https://livestream.com/accounts/25474197/events/8280185/player?width=640&height=360&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=&autoPlay=true&mute=false" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen> /iframe>

https://livestream.com/accounts/25474197/events/8280185

Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
90116 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
51079 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
47753 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
45676 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
45638 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
43259 views
Media Days Randoms I: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big - Eurobike Media Days
39710 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
39639 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020708
Mobile Version of Website