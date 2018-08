Mille Johnset battling her way through a rough wet course last year.

The iXS International Rookies Championships action is going down today at 12pm CEST. These are the future world champions so don't miss it.This year there is over 200 of the world's best young riders from 20 different countries laying down the pedal power to be crowned the unofficial world champion across one of 5 different categories (Under 13 male, Under 15 male/female and Under 17 male/female).