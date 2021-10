The 2021 Pump Track World Championships sets the stage for the ultimate showdown as some of the best pump track riders in the world lineup in Lisbon. The main track is close to 300m in length and will provide a challenging ride, testing both skill and endurance to the max.Watch this year's Pump Track World Championships from 11:00 am EDT // 8:00 am PDT // 16:00 pm BST // 17:00 pm CEST