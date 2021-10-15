Coming Up Live in 3 Hours: Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe premier big mountain freeride event in the sport, Red Bull Rampage is ready to return in 2021. Marking the 20-year anniversary of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, lines and moments in freeriding history, 15 of the world’s best riders will descend upon the rugged desert landscape of southern Utah on October 15.

For additional language options, visit Red Bull TV. Red Bull Bike

Watch this year's Red Bull Ramapge from 13:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT // 18:00 pm BST // 19:00 pm CEST

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
83824 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
65347 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
63862 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
63090 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
62781 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
61288 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
52910 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
51126 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Get well soon Brage, Carson, Andreau. Here's hoping everyone else stays upright!! Stoked!!!!!
  • 3 1
 lot of injuries for a slope event huh?
  • 1 0
 ***Idea*** RedBull donates some of the 2020 Rampage Budget to pay for the wounded riders medical and travel expenses... They're dropping like flies out there. Go big, don't die!!!
  • 4 0
 SEND IT!!!
  • 1 0
 This event always makes me nervous. Ride strong and safe fella's! Wish I was there live, maybe next year....
  • 1 0
 Surely only 13 left at most now no?
  • 1 0
 I'll watch the edited replay. No desire to be a witness.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007580
Mobile Version of Website