Live Results & Updates: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 Race 1

2:00 am PDT:



Racing is underway in Val di Fassa!



There will be four stages of racing today in Val di Fassa and the Under 21 and 35+ riders are rolling through stage one now. We're preparing for the Elite riders to drop any minute.







2:45 am PDT:



Stage 1 Women's Results





Isabeau Courdurier picks up where she left off in Val di Fassa with a win in stage 1. She was



Morgane Charre follows closely behind then Andreane Lanthier Nadeau is in third as the only non-Frenchwoman in the top five. Noga Korem, Laura Charles, Hattie Harnden, Katy Winton and Raphaela Richter make up the rest of the top five.

Isabeau Courdurier picks up where she left off in Val di Fassa with a win in stage 1. She was considering not racing this event but has delivered an incredibly brave result given the significance of the event for her.Morgane Charre follows closely behind then Andreane Lanthier Nadeau is in third as the only non-Frenchwoman in the top five. Noga Korem, Laura Charles, Hattie Harnden, Katy Winton and Raphaela Richter make up the rest of the top five.



3:04 am PDT:



Stage 1 Men's Results





Both of 2019's race winners have got off to the strongest start possible with Richie Rude matching Courdurier and taking the win in stage 1. Sam Hill kicks off his title defence with a second place, just over a second behind, while fellow Australian Jack Moir is third.



Jesse Melamed, Antoine Vidal, Elliott Heap, Dim Tordo and Irenee Menjou round out the top 10.

Both of 2019's race winners have got off to the strongest start possible with Richie Rude matching Courdurier and taking the win in stage 1. Sam Hill kicks off his title defence with a second place, just over a second behind, while fellow Australian Jack Moir is third.Jesse Melamed, Antoine Vidal, Elliott Heap, Dim Tordo and Irenee Menjou round out the top 10.

3:07 am PDT:



Stage 2 results will follow shortly



Stage 2 follows after a short transition. It's about half the length of stage 1 with times between 3 minutes and 3 minutes 30 seconds so we're expecting results to start dropping soon.





3:25 am PDT:



Stage 2 Women's Results





On the short, sharp stage 2, Melanie Pugin takes the win with a healthy margin of five seconds over second-placed Lanthier Nadeau. Isabeau Courdurier comes third on this one while Noga Korem and Raphaela Richter take their first top-five stage results of the day. Morgane Charre, Chloe Taylor, Rae Morrison, Miranda Miller and Caro Gehrig make up the rest of the top 10.



Current Women's Race Standings





Isabeau holds onto the top spot but she has a lead of just five second back to Charre. Pugin's stage win moves her up to third while consistency is key for Nadeau and Korem who complete the top five at the half way point.

On the short, sharp stage 2, Melanie Pugin takes the win with a healthy margin of five seconds over second-placed Lanthier Nadeau. Isabeau Courdurier comes third on this one while Noga Korem and Raphaela Richter take their first top-five stage results of the day. Morgane Charre, Chloe Taylor, Rae Morrison, Miranda Miller and Caro Gehrig make up the rest of the top 10.Isabeau holds onto the top spot but she has a lead of just five second back to Charre. Pugin's stage win moves her up to third while consistency is key for Nadeau and Korem who complete the top five at the half way point.

3:32 am PDT:



U21 update



The U21s are three stages into their race now. The men's race is super close with Jamie Edmondson, Elliot Jamieson and Luke Meier Smith separated by just four seconds going into the Queen Stage. In the women's race, the UK's Polly Henderson has a more comfortable 17 second lead ahead of Anna Newkirk but it could all change with the longest stage still to be raced..





3:50 am PDT:



Stage 2 Men's Results





Richie Rude makes it 2 from 2 in the men's race as he takes the win again. There isn't a huge amount of time to be gained on this stage though and the entire top five are within 4 seconds of each other. Jack Moir keeps it consistent with a second place on the stage then it's Melamed, Miquel and Walker. Sam Hill records a 20th place finish 8 seconds back.



Current Men's Race Standings





We're already halfway through the race and Richie Rude has a lead of six seconds over Jack Moir. Sam's slip up on stage two hasn't hurt him too badly and he currently holds third place but with less than a second advantage over Melamed.

Richie Rude makes it 2 from 2 in the men's race as he takes the win again. There isn't a huge amount of time to be gained on this stage though and the entire top five are within 4 seconds of each other. Jack Moir keeps it consistent with a second place on the stage then it's Melamed, Miquel and Walker. Sam Hill records a 20th place finish 8 seconds back.We're already halfway through the race and Richie Rude has a lead of six seconds over Jack Moir. Sam's slip up on stage two hasn't hurt him too badly and he currently holds third place but with less than a second advantage over Melamed.