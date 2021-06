Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Men



1st Chaney Guennet

2nd Tomas Lemoine

3rd Niels Bensink

4th Adrien Loron



Women



1st Mathilde Bernard

2nd Kialani Hines

3rd Jordan Scott

4th Danielle Beecroft



Live Updates



Women Round of 4 Heat 1:

Hines vs. Beecroft (+0.592 advantage to Hines)

Bernard vs. Scott (+0.208 advantage to Bernard)



Men Round of 4 Heat 1:

Guennet vs. Bensink (+0.005 advantage to Guennet)

Lemoine vs. Loron (+0.053 advantage to Lemoine)



Women Round of 4 Heat 2:

Hines vs. Beecroft (Hines advances -1.362)

Bernard vs. Scott (Bernard advances -0.413)



Men Round of 4 Heat 2:

Guennet vs. Bensink (Guennet advances -0.361)

Lemoine vs. Loron (Lemoine advances -0.018 )







Women's Bronze Medal Match Up Heat 1:

Beecroft vs. Scott (+0.416 advantage to Beecroft)



Men's Bronze Medal Match Up Heat 1:

Loron vs. Bensink (+0.125 advantage to Loron)





Women's Gold Medal Match Up Heat 1:

Hines vs. Bernard (+0.210 advantage to Bernard)



Men's Gold Medal Match Up Heat 1:

Guennet vs. Lemoine (+0.06 advantage to Lemoine)





Women's Bronze Medal Match Up Heat 2:

Beecroft vs. Scott (+0.566 Bronze Medal for Jordan Scott)



Men's Bronze Medal Match Up Heat 2:

Loron vs. Bensink (+0.023 Bronze Medal for Bensink)





Women's Gold Medal Match Up Heat 2:

Hines vs. Bernard (Gold for Bernard, Silver for Hines +0.227)



Men's Gold Medal Match Up Heat 1:

Guennet vs. Lemoine (Gold for Guennet, Silver for Lemoine+0.710)



Full results and more coverage coming soon!