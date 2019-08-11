Live Results: EWS Whistler 2019

Aug 11, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Remi Gauvin embraced the pain of a 20 minute run to come 8th

CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized


Whistler is always one of the toughest races on the circuit - and the 2019 edition is no exception. This year's course encompasses everything that makes the riding here so iconic - technical, varied and relentlessly physical. For the first time in its six year history the race is taking place over two days. The Queen stage was held on day one, and there will be five stages on day two. Check out the course in our EWS Whistler Pinkbike Primer and in the course preview video below.

Riders are on course now for a slippery day two in Whistler. We'll keep you updated on the action throughout the day.



STAGE 1


Pro Women's Stage 1 Results / Overall after Stage 1

1st. Isabeau Courdurier 22:32.73
2nd. Noga Korem 22:48.27
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 22:50.25
4th. Katy Winton 22:58.52
5th. Miranda Miller 23:06.06


Pro Men's Stage 1 Results / Overall after
Stage 1

1st. Richie Rude 19:45.61
2nd. Shawn Neer 20:18.15
3rd. Joshua Carlson 20:23.73
4th. Matthew Walker 20:28.43
5th. Sam Hill 20:32.82


See the Photo Epic from Day 1 here.



STAGE 2

Pro Women's Stage 2 Results

1st. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 6:48.77
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier +00:13.83
3rd. Noga Korem +00:18.05
4th. Morgane Charre +00:21.88
5th. Anita Gehrig +00:31.32


Pro Men's Stage 2 Results

1st. Edward Masters 5:40.88
2nd Adrien Dailly +00:01.85
3rd. Sam Hill +00:06.14
4th. Richie Rude +00:06.71
5th. Florian Nicolai +00:13.99


Pro Women Overall after Stage 2

1st. Isabeau Courdurier 29:35.33
2nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 29:39.00
3rd. Noga Korem 29:55.09
4th. Morgane Charre 30:19.65
5th. Katy Winton 30:20.07

Pro Men's Overall after Stage 2

1st. Richie Rude 25:33.20
2nd. Sam Hill 26:19.84
3rd. Edward Masters 26:26.06
4th. Joshua Carlson 26:28.16
5th. Shawn Neer 26:34.33


14:40pm PDT: Top women are on Stage 3. We've had word that Isabeau had a big crash on Stage 2 today, Keegan Wright has pulled out of the race, as has Jill Kintner.




STAGE 3

Pro Women's Stage 3 Results

1st. Ines Thoma 6:35.13 1
2nd. Noga Korem +00:04.11
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau +00:04.12 3
4th. Isabeau Courdurier +00:05.61 4
5th. Katy Winton +00:06.45

Pro Women Overall after Stage 2

1st. Isabeau Courdurier 36:16.07
2nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 36:18.25
3rd. Noga Korem 36:34.33
4th. Katy Winton 37:01.65
5th. Morgane Charre 37:18.22


14:56pm PDT: Top 30 men are on course now.

Live timing here.

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Whistler

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Whistler 2019


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
83888 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
78419 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
78223 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
66700 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
66231 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
65037 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
54966 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
53570 views

6 Comments

  • + 8
 Well done Eddie!
  • + 4
 Go Eddie!!!
  • + 3
 Towball on his way to hitching up another great result!
  • + 3
 Lets get on it Jill! Time to shine!!!
  • + 3
 Can’t get behind Richie anymore. Go Sam.
  • + 2
 Get in there Eddie! Miranda Miller looking good too

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017031
Mobile Version of Website