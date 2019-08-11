Live Results: EWS Whistler 2019

Whistler is always one of the toughest races on the circuit - and the 2019 edition is no exception. This year's course encompasses everything that makes the riding here so iconic - technical, varied and relentlessly physical. For the first time in its six year history the race is taking place over two days. The Queen stage was held on day one, and there will be five stages on day two. Check out the course in our
and in the course preview video below.
Riders are on course now for a slippery day two in Whistler. We'll keep you updated on the action throughout the day.
STAGE 1Pro Women's Stage 1 Results / Overall after Stage 1
1st. Isabeau Courdurier 22:32.73
2nd. Noga Korem 22:48.27
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 22:50.25
4th. Katy Winton 22:58.52
5th. Miranda Miller 23:06.06Pro Men's Stage 1 Results / Overall after
Stage 1
1st. Richie Rude 19:45.61
2nd. Shawn Neer 20:18.15
3rd. Joshua Carlson 20:23.73
4th. Matthew Walker 20:28.43
5th. Sam Hill 20:32.82See the Photo Epic from Day 1 here
.
STAGE 2Pro Women's Stage 2 Results
1st. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 6:48.77
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier +00:13.83
3rd. Noga Korem +00:18.05
4th. Morgane Charre +00:21.88
5th. Anita Gehrig +00:31.32Pro Men's Stage 2 Results
1st. Edward Masters 5:40.88
2nd Adrien Dailly +00:01.85
3rd. Sam Hill +00:06.14
4th. Richie Rude +00:06.71
5th. Florian Nicolai +00:13.99Pro Women Overall after Stage 2
1st. Isabeau Courdurier 29:35.33
2nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 29:39.00
3rd. Noga Korem 29:55.09
4th. Morgane Charre 30:19.65
5th. Katy Winton 30:20.07Pro Men's Overall after Stage 2
1st. Richie Rude 25:33.20
2nd. Sam Hill 26:19.84
3rd. Edward Masters 26:26.06
4th. Joshua Carlson 26:28.16
5th. Shawn Neer 26:34.3314:40pm PDT:
Top women are on Stage 3. We've had word that Isabeau had a big crash on Stage 2 today, Keegan Wright has pulled out of the race, as has Jill Kintner.
STAGE 3Pro Women's Stage 3 Results
1st. Ines Thoma 6:35.13 1
2nd. Noga Korem +00:04.11
3rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau +00:04.12 3
4th. Isabeau Courdurier +00:05.61 4
5th. Katy Winton +00:06.45Pro Women Overall after Stage 2
1st. Isabeau Courdurier 36:16.07
2nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 36:18.25
3rd. Noga Korem 36:34.33
4th. Katy Winton 37:01.65
5th. Morgane Charre 37:18.2214:56pm PDT:
Top 30 men are on course now.
.
