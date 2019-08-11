Live Results: EWS Whistler 2019

CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized

STAGE 1

Pro Women's Stage 1 Results / Overall after Stage 1

Pro Men's Stage 1 Results / Overall after

Stage 1

STAGE 2

Pro Women's Stage 2 Results

Pro Men's Stage 2 Results

Pro Women Overall after Stage 2

Pro Men's Overall after Stage 2

14:40pm PDT:

STAGE 3

Pro Women's Stage 3 Results

14:56pm PDT:

1st. Isabeau Courdurier 22:32.732nd. Noga Korem 22:48.273rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 22:50.254th. Katy Winton 22:58.525th. Miranda Miller 23:06.061st. Richie Rude 19:45.612nd. Shawn Neer 20:18.153rd. Joshua Carlson 20:23.734th. Matthew Walker 20:28.435th. Sam Hill 20:32.821st. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 6:48.772nd. Isabeau Courdurier +00:13.833rd. Noga Korem +00:18.054th. Morgane Charre +00:21.885th. Anita Gehrig +00:31.321st. Edward Masters 5:40.882nd Adrien Dailly +00:01.853rd. Sam Hill +00:06.144th. Richie Rude +00:06.715th. Florian Nicolai +00:13.991st. Isabeau Courdurier 29:35.332nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 29:39.003rd. Noga Korem 29:55.094th. Morgane Charre 30:19.655th. Katy Winton 30:20.071st. Richie Rude 25:33.202nd. Sam Hill 26:19.843rd. Edward Masters 26:26.064th. Joshua Carlson 26:28.165th. Shawn Neer 26:34.33Top women are on Stage 3. We've had word that Isabeau had a big crash on Stage 2 today, Keegan Wright has pulled out of the race, as has Jill Kintner.1st. Ines Thoma 6:35.13 12nd. Noga Korem +00:04.113rd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau +00:04.12 34th. Isabeau Courdurier +00:05.61 45th. Katy Winton +00:06.451st. Isabeau Courdurier 36:16.072nd. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau 36:18.253rd. Noga Korem 36:34.334th. Katy Winton 37:01.655th. Morgane Charre 37:18.22Top 30 men are on course now.