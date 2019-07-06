Live Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019



Women



1st Rachel Atherton - 5:00.622

2nd Marine Cabirou +2.497

3rd Tracey Hannah +7.131

4th Emilie Siegenthaler +12.859

5th Eleonora Farina +15.098

6th Kate Weatherly +18.497

7th Veronika Widmann +18.538

8th Mariana Salazar +20.011

9th Nina Hoffmann +20.646

10th Sandra Rubesam +26.707







Junior Men



1st. Matteo Iniguez - 4:27.192

2nd. Lucas Cruz +2.714

3rd. Patrick Laffey +3.179

4th. Sam Gale +3.751

5th. Antoine Rogge +4.639





Junior Women



1st. Vali Holl: 5:09.166

2nd. Anna Newkirk +12.079

3rd. Mille Johnset +20.716

4th. Ainhoa Ijurko +31.800

5th. Natasia Giminez +38.939





Full Results:

Elite Women

Junior Men

Junior Women

Live Race Updates:



3:15 am PDT The Elite Women will be on track from 3:30 am PDT // 12:30 CEST // 11:30 am BST // 22:30 NZST // 20:30 AEST



3:30 am PDT Latvia's Paula Zibasa will be first on track, she podiumed here last year as a junior but her best result so far as an elite was a 14th in Leogang last round. She'll be setting the benchmark time and get in the hotseat, but for how long?



3:35am PDT Well, looks like I spoke too soon. Paula has had an issue up on course and Sandra Rubesam is the first woman down into the finish area. Her time of 5:27.329 puts her in the hotseat. That's about six seconds faster than her qualifying time, indicating that conditions have stayed fairly similar overnight.



3:38am PDT Janine Hubscher is next through the line nearly a minute back on Rubesam after a crash and just a few seconds later Carina Cappellari goes into second, 4 seconds off the hotseat time.



3:39am PDT Sian A'Hern is next across the line, she slots just above Cappellari but still 2 seconds off Rubesam's time.



3:41am PDT Here are the standings as we head into the top ten: 1. Sandra Rubesam - 5:27.329, 2. Sian A'Hern +1.973, 3. Carina Cappellari +4.339, 4. Janine Hubscher +56.241, 5. Paula Zibasa DNF.



3:44am PDT Mariana Salazar goes fastest. Her time of 5:20.633 puts her in the hotseat with a 6.6 second lead.



3:48am PDT Camille Balanche won't start which means we go straight to Tracey Hannah. A crash into a bridge yesterday put her well down despite having a 2 second lead at split 3. What can she pull out in finals?



3:50am PDT Hannah goes down! Tracey Hannah crashes within sight of the line but still goes fastest by 12 seconds with a 5:07.753, just two seconds off Nina Hoffmann's fastest qualifying time.



3:54am PDT Kate Weatherly is the next rider on track and goes second, some 11 seconds back on Tracey Hannah's time.



3:55am PDT Eleonora Farina is next on track, she loses a lot of time up top but pulls it back in the bottom section to place second, this time within 8 seconds of Hannah's time.



3:55am PDT Here are the standings as we head into the last 5 riders: 1. Tracey Hannah - 5:07.753, 2. Eleonora Farina +7.967, 3. Kate Weatherly +11.366, 4. Mariana Salazar +12.880, 5. Sandra Rubesam +19.576.



3:57am PDT It's gonna be Veronika Widmann of the Insync team to kick off the top five. She looked like she was on for the hotseat, within five seconds of Hannah's time at the final split but she crashed on the last corner and goes fourth.



3:59am PDT Emilie Siegenthaler is the lastest rider to go second, she seemed stoked on the run as it guarantees her a podium. Hannah's lead is getting cut run by run but there are only three riders left at the top of the hill to have a go at beating it.



4:03am PDT Rachel Atherton goes fastest. She puts seven seconds into Tracey's run with a smooth, solid run. That's five seconds quicker than Nina's qualifying run.



4:06 amPDT Marine Cabirou goes second. She was only 0.4 back on Rachel at split 4 but lost 2 seconds in the final sector. She's guaranteed at least a third, equalling her best ever result.



4:10am PDT Nina Hoffmann is next on track and like Cabirou she has lost time on the first split but is gaining through the track.



4:11am PDT Interesting stat from Rob, Rachel now has more podiums than any other woman in mountain biking, beating the previous record of Gunn Rita Dahle Flesja. Only Greg Minnaar has more.



4:12am PDT Hoffmann goes down! She's lost her shoes and is riding down in socks going for points, what an incredible effort! Rachel Atherton wins.



4:15 am PDT The Elite Men will be on track from 4:30 am PDT // 13:30 CEST // 12:30 am BST // 23:30 NZST // 21:30 AEST



4:38am PDT Ben Zwar takes the hotseat first with a time of 4:29.534 but is beaten in quick succession by Faustin Figaret then Loris Revelli.





Rachel Atherton wins her 39th World Cup, just two off Anne Caroline Chausson's record. She said she felt like a dinosaur by the finish and it was one of the hardest races she's ever competed in. Marine Cabirou picked up her best ever result in second while Tracey Hannah finished third after a crash. Special mention should go to fastest qualifier Nina Hoffmann who lost her shoe in the steep sections and rode down half the track in her socks.As the elites took to the track, the juniors had already finished and it served up some surprise results. For the first time in 2019, Thibaut Daprela has been beaten and a fellow Frenchman, Matteo Iniguez, has his first ever World Cup win. Daprela was fastest by 9 seconds at split 2 but crashed and ended up 20 seconds down in 18th. In the women's field, Vali Holl put in another commanding performance for her third win of the year. She put 12 seconds into the rest of the field for a convincing victory.Follow along as the rest of the results come in from Vallnord.