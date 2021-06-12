HERO Mountain Bike Marathon Series - Südtirol Dolomites 2021 Live Stream

The BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites takes place in Selva Val Gardena, in South Tyrol, Italy’s northernmost province. The Val Gardena valley is an internationally renowned ski, bike and trekking area surrounded by the spectacular Dolomites rock towers, a UNESCO World Heritage since 2009. The famous alpinist Reinhold Messner once said: “The Dolomites are not the highest mountains in the world, but definitely the most beautiful ones."TEMPERATURES
The temperature in June in the Dolomites is between 6° - 13° C; the climate is cooler at an altitude above 2,000 metres.ROUTES
86KM AND 4,500 HM | 60 KM AND 3,200 HM
The 2021 edition will also feature two routes of 86 and 60 kilometres with, respectively, 4,500 and 3,200 metres of elevation gain, stretching across the magnificence of the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage.
.
